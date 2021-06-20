Oregon reports one more COVID-19 related death, 200 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19-related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,754, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 200 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 206,774.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 10,006 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,675 doses were administered on Saturday and 4,331 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The seven-day running average is now 12,724 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered a total of 2,437,234 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,704,526 first and second doses of Moderna and 162,520 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Sunday, 2,102,735 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,352,425 people who have had at least one dose.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,921,715 doses of Pfizer, 2,216,660 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, which is five more than Saturday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,102, which is an 8.7% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (13), Douglas (6), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Linn (9), Marion (21), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Union (3), Washington (21), Yamhill (3).

Oregon’s 2,754th death is a 74-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive May 22 and died June 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 1,011 15 Benton 3,264 22 Clackamas 18,925 235 Clatsop 1,055 9 Columbia 1,919 29 Coos 2,166 37 Crook 1,292 23 Curry 708 11 Deschutes 10,015 82 Douglas 3,879 82 Gilliam 80 1 Grant 550 7 Harney 433 9 Hood River 1,216 33 Jackson 11,535 146 Jefferson 2,368 39 Josephine 3,598 72 Klamath 4,776 78 Lake 467 8 Lane 13,896 164 Lincoln 1,430 21 Linn 5,603 80 Malheur 3,614 63 Marion 23,425 323 Morrow 1,153 16 Multnomah 40,354 614 Polk 3,993 56 Sherman 67 1 Tillamook 660 4 Umatilla 8,593 87 Union 1,498 24 Wallowa 194 5 Wasco 1,443 30 Washington 26,781 248 Wheeler 35 1 Yamhill 4,778 79 Grand Total 206,774 2,754

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/19

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 7 2 9 22.2% Benton 121 5 126 4.0% Clackamas 910 29 939 3.1% Clatsop 96 8 104 7.7% Columbia 87 4 91 4.4% Coos 62 2 64 3.1% Crook 69 1 70 1.4% Curry 24 3 27 11.1% Deschutes 391 14 405 3.5% Douglas 107 9 116 7.8% Grant 4 1 5 20.0% Harney 11 1 12 8.3% Hood River 73 0 73 0.0% Jackson 366 10 376 2.7% Jefferson 39 2 41 4.9% Josephine 221 18 239 7.5% Klamath 34 1 35 2.9% Lake 4 2 6 33.3% Lane 570 17 587 2.9% Lincoln 58 3 61 4.9% Linn 344 12 356 3.4% Malheur 39 1 40 2.5% Marion 446 21 467 4.5% Morrow 8 0 8 0.0% Multnomah 1,925 64 1,989 3.2% Polk 110 14 124 11.3% Sherman 2 0 2 0.0% Tillamook 31 0 31 0.0% Umatilla 110 8 118 6.8% Union 16 1 17 5.9% Wallowa 9 0 9 0.0% Wasco 49 0 49 0.0% Washington 1,312 47 1,359 3.5% Wheeler 1 0 1 0.0% Yamhill 223 3 226 1.3% Statewide 7,879 303 8,182 3.7%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 12,891 1,908 14,799 12.9% Benton 154,799 4,950 159,749 3.1% Clackamas 497,158 29,747 526,905 5.6% Clatsop 37,753 1,812 39,565 4.6% Columbia 47,699 2,612 50,311 5.2% Coos 51,855 2,638 54,493 4.8% Crook 22,191 1,638 23,829 6.9% Curry 12,479 607 13,086 4.6% Deschutes 214,503 12,582 227,085 5.5% Douglas 91,747 4,366 96,113 4.5% gilliam 1,371 63 1,434 4.4% Grant 7,256 483 7,739 6.2% Harney 4,749 470 5,219 9.0% Hood River 34,689 1,761 36,450 4.8% Jackson 239,420 17,449 256,869 6.8% Jefferson 22,060 2,226 24,286 9.2% Josephine 84,408 4,222 88,630 4.8% Klamath 55,555 5,470 61,025 9.0% Lake 6,363 468 6,831 6.9% Lane 543,303 16,779 560,082 3.0% Lincoln 47,054 2,779 49,833 5.6% Linn 159,709 10,004 169,713 5.9% Malheur 28,480 5,299 33,779 15.7% Marion 384,797 35,015 419,812 8.3% Morrow 8,263 1,387 9,650 14.4% Multnomah 1,155,879 61,285 1,217,164 5.0% Polk 79,587 5,297 84,884 6.2% Sherman 1,567 76 1,643 4.6% Tillamook 16,962 669 17,631 3.8% Umatilla 73,541 9,594 83,135 11.5% Union 23,703 1,898 25,601 7.4% Wallowa 3,573 198 3,771 5.3% Wasco 37,503 1,804 39,307 4.6% Washington 715,871 44,323 760,194 5.8% Wheeler 783 34 817 4.2% Yamhill 150,825 7,831 158,656 4.9% Statewide 5,030,346 299,744 5,330,090 5.6%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.