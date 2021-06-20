Oregon reports one more COVID-19 related death, 200 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19-related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,754, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 200 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 206,774.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Sunday that 10,006 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 5,675 doses were administered on Saturday and 4,331 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
The seven-day running average is now 12,724 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,437,234 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,704,526 first and second doses of Moderna and 162,520 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Sunday, 2,102,735 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,352,425 people who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,921,715 doses of Pfizer, 2,216,660 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, which is five more than Saturday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,102, which is an 8.7% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 174.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (5), Clackamas (19), Clatsop (5), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Curry (3), Deschutes (13), Douglas (6), Harney (2), Jackson (6), Jefferson (1), Josephine (10), Klamath (1), Lane (19), Linn (9), Marion (21), Multnomah (42), Polk (4), Union (3), Washington (21), Yamhill (3).
Oregon’s 2,754th death is a 74-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive May 22 and died June 18 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|1,011
|15
|Benton
|3,264
|22
|Clackamas
|18,925
|235
|Clatsop
|1,055
|9
|Columbia
|1,919
|29
|Coos
|2,166
|37
|Crook
|1,292
|23
|Curry
|708
|11
|Deschutes
|10,015
|82
|Douglas
|3,879
|82
|Gilliam
|80
|1
|Grant
|550
|7
|Harney
|433
|9
|Hood River
|1,216
|33
|Jackson
|11,535
|146
|Jefferson
|2,368
|39
|Josephine
|3,598
|72
|Klamath
|4,776
|78
|Lake
|467
|8
|Lane
|13,896
|164
|Lincoln
|1,430
|21
|Linn
|5,603
|80
|Malheur
|3,614
|63
|Marion
|23,425
|323
|Morrow
|1,153
|16
|Multnomah
|40,354
|614
|Polk
|3,993
|56
|Sherman
|67
|1
|Tillamook
|660
|4
|Umatilla
|8,593
|87
|Union
|1,498
|24
|Wallowa
|194
|5
|Wasco
|1,443
|30
|Washington
|26,781
|248
|Wheeler
|35
|1
|Yamhill
|4,778
|79
|Grand Total
|206,774
|2,754
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/19
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|7
|2
|9
|22.2%
|Benton
|121
|5
|126
|4.0%
|Clackamas
|910
|29
|939
|3.1%
|Clatsop
|96
|8
|104
|7.7%
|Columbia
|87
|4
|91
|4.4%
|Coos
|62
|2
|64
|3.1%
|Crook
|69
|1
|70
|1.4%
|Curry
|24
|3
|27
|11.1%
|Deschutes
|391
|14
|405
|3.5%
|Douglas
|107
|9
|116
|7.8%
|Grant
|4
|1
|5
|20.0%
|Harney
|11
|1
|12
|8.3%
|Hood River
|73
|0
|73
|0.0%
|Jackson
|366
|10
|376
|2.7%
|Jefferson
|39
|2
|41
|4.9%
|Josephine
|221
|18
|239
|7.5%
|Klamath
|34
|1
|35
|2.9%
|Lake
|4
|2
|6
|33.3%
|Lane
|570
|17
|587
|2.9%
|Lincoln
|58
|3
|61
|4.9%
|Linn
|344
|12
|356
|3.4%
|Malheur
|39
|1
|40
|2.5%
|Marion
|446
|21
|467
|4.5%
|Morrow
|8
|0
|8
|0.0%
|Multnomah
|1,925
|64
|1,989
|3.2%
|Polk
|110
|14
|124
|11.3%
|Sherman
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Tillamook
|31
|0
|31
|0.0%
|Umatilla
|110
|8
|118
|6.8%
|Union
|16
|1
|17
|5.9%
|Wallowa
|9
|0
|9
|0.0%
|Wasco
|49
|0
|49
|0.0%
|Washington
|1,312
|47
|1,359
|3.5%
|Wheeler
|1
|0
|1
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|223
|3
|226
|1.3%
|Statewide
|7,879
|303
|8,182
|3.7%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|12,891
|1,908
|14,799
|12.9%
|Benton
|154,799
|4,950
|159,749
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|497,158
|29,747
|526,905
|5.6%
|Clatsop
|37,753
|1,812
|39,565
|4.6%
|Columbia
|47,699
|2,612
|50,311
|5.2%
|Coos
|51,855
|2,638
|54,493
|4.8%
|Crook
|22,191
|1,638
|23,829
|6.9%
|Curry
|12,479
|607
|13,086
|4.6%
|Deschutes
|214,503
|12,582
|227,085
|5.5%
|Douglas
|91,747
|4,366
|96,113
|4.5%
|gilliam
|1,371
|63
|1,434
|4.4%
|Grant
|7,256
|483
|7,739
|6.2%
|Harney
|4,749
|470
|5,219
|9.0%
|Hood River
|34,689
|1,761
|36,450
|4.8%
|Jackson
|239,420
|17,449
|256,869
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|22,060
|2,226
|24,286
|9.2%
|Josephine
|84,408
|4,222
|88,630
|4.8%
|Klamath
|55,555
|5,470
|61,025
|9.0%
|Lake
|6,363
|468
|6,831
|6.9%
|Lane
|543,303
|16,779
|560,082
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|47,054
|2,779
|49,833
|5.6%
|Linn
|159,709
|10,004
|169,713
|5.9%
|Malheur
|28,480
|5,299
|33,779
|15.7%
|Marion
|384,797
|35,015
|419,812
|8.3%
|Morrow
|8,263
|1,387
|9,650
|14.4%
|Multnomah
|1,155,879
|61,285
|1,217,164
|5.0%
|Polk
|79,587
|5,297
|84,884
|6.2%
|Sherman
|1,567
|76
|1,643
|4.6%
|Tillamook
|16,962
|669
|17,631
|3.8%
|Umatilla
|73,541
|9,594
|83,135
|11.5%
|Union
|23,703
|1,898
|25,601
|7.4%
|Wallowa
|3,573
|198
|3,771
|5.3%
|Wasco
|37,503
|1,804
|39,307
|4.6%
|Washington
|715,871
|44,323
|760,194
|5.8%
|Wheeler
|783
|34
|817
|4.2%
|Yamhill
|150,825
|7,831
|158,656
|4.9%
|Statewide
|5,030,346
|299,744
|5,330,090
|5.6%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
Comments