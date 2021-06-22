Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 267 new cases

Coronavirus

New message: 'Vaccinated people are more important than unused vaccine'

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,757, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 267 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 207,105.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 9,296 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,708 doses were administered on Monday and 4,588 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 11,201 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,443,680 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,709,047 first and second doses of Moderna and 163,375 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,357,258 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,110,737 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 41,094. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,943,405 doses of Pfizer, 2,220,440 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 146, which is two more than Monday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,046, which is an 11% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (4), Clackamas (22), Clatsop (2), Columbia (2), Coos (1), Curry (10), Deschutes (9), Douglas (12), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (1), Josephine (12), Klamath (2), Lake (1), Lane (18), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Malheur (6), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (25), Polk (12), Sherman (3), Umatilla (18), Union (2), Wasco (1), Washington (31) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,757th death is a 55-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 7 and died on June 10 at OHSU Health Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

OHA encourages providers to vaccinate at every opportunity

As more doses are reported unused due to reduced first-dose demand, OHA has encouraged providers to prioritize vaccinating Oregonians, even if it means opening a vial to use some doses while the remainder goes unused.

COVID-19 vaccine providers have done an outstanding job stewarding vaccines when they were scarce.

Now that our supply of vaccine has stabilized, it is time to look at this through a different lens.

OHA encourages providers to vaccinate at every opportunity. Given COVID-19 vaccine vials contain up to 14 doses, we expect some vaccine will go unused. And that is OK. Vaccinated people are more important than unused vaccine.

Providers with available vaccine may also use the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool to list their vaccine availability and clinic hours or connect with community-based organizations to support vaccine clinics in their area.

At this point in the pandemic, we are going to stop the spread of COVID-19 one shot at a time.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure (1,2,3)

Starting this week, OHA’s weekly update on non-viable vaccines will change how it describes vaccines not being used.

Previously the term wastage was used to describe any dose of COVID-19 vaccine discarded at the end of the day from multidose vials and doses deemed non-viable for other issues related to provider use, such as broken vials.

All future weekly updates will now call such doses non-viable.

OHA will continue using the terms spoiled and expired. Expired doses are those that passed the published expiration date provided on the vial. Spoiled doses are those that occur because of a refrigeration failure or other temperature-related occurrence.

Our non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the tableau dashboard. You can find that link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Non-Viable Spoiled Expired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 4,839 4,839 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 25,981 25,981 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 7,472 7,472 Grand Total 0 38,292 38,292

1 Updated: 06/22/21

2 Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3 Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.