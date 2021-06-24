Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 232 new cases; 35,290 vaccinations to hit 70%

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,760, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 232 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 207,558.

OHA updates vaccine target ZIP code tableau

Last week the Oregon Health Authority released an update to the vaccination metrics dashboard showing the number of people remaining to be vaccinated to reach 65% vaccinated by demographics and county.

On Thursday, a ZIP code tab on the vaccination metrics dashboard was added. Tracking people remaining to be vaccinated by ZIP code will help target where vaccination efforts can reach the most people and promote access across the state. The new dashboard shows the top 40 ZIP codes with the most people remaining and allows for sorting by individual counties.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 11,168 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,978 doses were administered on Wednesday and 6,190 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 9,620 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,454,959 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,715,306 first and second doses of Moderna and 164,742 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,365,580 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,122,292 have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 35,290. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,375 doses of Pfizer, 2,225,020 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Thursday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 162, which is seven more than Wednesday. There are 32 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,050, which is an 8.8% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 16 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, five of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators.

Strong history of community partnerships in the gorge

Right along one of the main streets into town and up to the orchards in The Dalles is St. Mary’s Academy. The school has been a fixture in the community for more than a century, but now the school’s parking lot has transformed into a fixture of its own. The lot is the foremost COVID-19 vaccine location for Wasco County residents and those who come to the area to work during the farming season.

“It’s a great partnership and kind of a ‘one stop shop,’ that everyone in the community can take advantage of as well as hosting and being able to welcome the migrant workers. This clinic is open six days a week with extended hours to 6 p.m., making it convenient for people getting out of work,” said Shellie Campbell, NCPHD director.

NCPHD is the only three-county local health department in Oregon, serving Wasco, Sherman and Gilliam counties.

Just like every local public health authority right now, NCPHD has had to get creative on how they’re getting shots into arms. Staff members are working with community partners like Oregon Child Development Coalition (OCDC), which is helping serve the migrant families and children that come in.

“We’ve seen some farms that have brought in vans or buses with staff to be able to provide that opportunity to their employees. Most growers are encouraging vaccinations and making that opportunity available by telling workers about this clinic and by offering transportation – it just makes it that much easier to come in and receive a vaccine,” said Jen Heredia, OCDC program director for Hood River and Wasco counties.

Campbell says in Wasco County, up to 6,000 migrant workers and their families come through to work.

“As we all know, this virus spreads and we need to make sure that our whole community and that the economics of the community are supported by getting people – all people vaccinated.”

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (2), Clackamas (12), Clatsop (3), Columbia (5), Coos (2), Crook (1), Curry (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (10), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (16), Jefferson (3), Josephine (15), Klamath (6), Lake (1), Lane (12), Lincoln (3), Linn (18), Marion (25), Morrow (1), Multnomah (29), Polk (7), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (12), Wasco (1), Washington (19) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,760th death is a 77-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on June 11 and died on June 23 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

