Skip to Content
Coronavirus
By
Published 4:04 PM

Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 227 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 207,998.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 12,748 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,037 doses were administered on Friday and 6,711 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The seven-day running average is now 8,533 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,467,923 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,728,843 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,245 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 145, which is six fewer than Friday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,052, which is a 5.7% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (12), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (6), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (4), Multnomah (35), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (11) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,762nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died on June 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2763rd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 14 at Boise VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker1,03515
Benton3,28222
Clackamas19,025235
Clatsop1,0659
Columbia1,93929
Coos2,18637
Crook1,29923
Curry73611
Deschutes10,07582
Douglas3,93783
Gilliam811
Grant5527
Harney43510
Hood River1,22233
Jackson11,609147
Jefferson2,38039
Josephine3,64272
Klamath4,78878
Lake4708
Lane13,972166
Lincoln1,45321
Linn5,69681
Malheur3,62463
Marion23,555325
Morrow1,16216
Multnomah40,502614
Polk4,02956
Sherman701
Tillamook6654
Umatilla8,64587
Union1,50424
Wallowa1955
Wasco1,45830
Washington26,876249
Wheeler351
Yamhill4,79979
Grand Total207,9982,763

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/25

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker211224.5%
Benton18921911.0%
Clackamas1,107391,1463.4%
Clatsop663694.3%
Columbia765816.2%
Coos454498.2%
Crook480480.0%
Curry303339.1%
Deschutes401124132.9%
Douglas205112165.1%
Gilliam4040.0%
Grant9090.0%
Harney120120.0%
Hood River723754.0%
Jackson494185123.5%
Jefferson472494.1%
Josephine177111885.9%
Klamath734775.2%
Lake921118.2%
Lane575195943.2%
Lincoln13671434.9%
Linn277222997.4%
Malheur2432711.1%
Marion875439184.7%
Morrow941330.8%
Multnomah2,169332,2021.5%
Polk17521771.1%
     
Tillamook472494.1%
Umatilla13251373.6%
Union311323.1%
Wallowa5050.0%
Wasco352375.4%
Washington1,557231,5801.5%
     
Yamhill23252372.1%
Statewide9,3642919,6553.0%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker13,0991,92515,02412.8%
Benton155,7334,972160,7053.1%
Clackamas503,00029,906532,9065.6%
Clatsop38,1441,82539,9694.6%
Columbia48,2882,63650,9245.2%
Coos52,1532,66254,8154.9%
Crook22,5791,64524,2246.8%
Curry12,70064313,3434.8%
Deschutes216,90712,645229,5525.5%
Douglas92,8124,42397,2354.5%
Gilliam1,385631,4484.4%
Grant7,3644837,8476.2%
Harney4,8044745,2789.0%
Hood River35,0081,77136,7794.8%
Jackson242,12017,580259,7006.8%
Jefferson22,3702,24424,6149.1%
Josephine85,5324,29289,8244.8%
Klamath55,9835,49261,4758.9%
Lake6,4204706,8906.8%
Lane547,16016,886564,0463.0%
Lincoln47,5162,80050,3165.6%
Linn161,72410,130171,8545.9%
Malheur28,7495,32234,07115.6%
Marion388,84235,193424,0358.3%
Morrow8,3451,3969,74114.3%
Multnomah1,167,60061,5381,229,1385.0%
Polk80,4565,33685,7926.2%
Sherman1,581791,6604.8%
Tillamook17,17467417,8483.8%
Umatilla74,3139,64283,95511.5%
Union24,0261,90325,9297.3%
Wallowa3,6282023,8305.3%
Wasco37,7191,82139,5404.6%
Washington723,85444,461768,3155.8%
Wheeler789348234.1%
Yamhill152,1807,869160,0494.9%
Statewide5,082,057301,4375,383,4945.6%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations 

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.

App Breaking News Alert Bar / Email Alert – Breaking News / News / Oregon-Northwest / Top Stories

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content