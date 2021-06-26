Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 227 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.
OHA also reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 207,998.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Saturday that 12,748 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,037 doses were administered on Friday and 6,711 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.
The seven-day running average is now 8,533 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,467,923 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,728,843 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,245 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 145, which is six fewer than Friday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Friday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,052, which is a 5.7% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (12), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (6), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (4), Multnomah (35), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (11) and Yamhill (4).
Oregon’s 2,762nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died on June 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2763rd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 14 at Boise VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|1,035
|15
|Benton
|3,282
|22
|Clackamas
|19,025
|235
|Clatsop
|1,065
|9
|Columbia
|1,939
|29
|Coos
|2,186
|37
|Crook
|1,299
|23
|Curry
|736
|11
|Deschutes
|10,075
|82
|Douglas
|3,937
|83
|Gilliam
|81
|1
|Grant
|552
|7
|Harney
|435
|10
|Hood River
|1,222
|33
|Jackson
|11,609
|147
|Jefferson
|2,380
|39
|Josephine
|3,642
|72
|Klamath
|4,788
|78
|Lake
|470
|8
|Lane
|13,972
|166
|Lincoln
|1,453
|21
|Linn
|5,696
|81
|Malheur
|3,624
|63
|Marion
|23,555
|325
|Morrow
|1,162
|16
|Multnomah
|40,502
|614
|Polk
|4,029
|56
|Sherman
|70
|1
|Tillamook
|665
|4
|Umatilla
|8,645
|87
|Union
|1,504
|24
|Wallowa
|195
|5
|Wasco
|1,458
|30
|Washington
|26,876
|249
|Wheeler
|35
|1
|Yamhill
|4,799
|79
|Grand Total
|207,998
|2,763
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/25
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|21
|1
|22
|4.5%
|Benton
|189
|2
|191
|1.0%
|Clackamas
|1,107
|39
|1,146
|3.4%
|Clatsop
|66
|3
|69
|4.3%
|Columbia
|76
|5
|81
|6.2%
|Coos
|45
|4
|49
|8.2%
|Crook
|48
|0
|48
|0.0%
|Curry
|30
|3
|33
|9.1%
|Deschutes
|401
|12
|413
|2.9%
|Douglas
|205
|11
|216
|5.1%
|Gilliam
|4
|0
|4
|0.0%
|Grant
|9
|0
|9
|0.0%
|Harney
|12
|0
|12
|0.0%
|Hood River
|72
|3
|75
|4.0%
|Jackson
|494
|18
|512
|3.5%
|Jefferson
|47
|2
|49
|4.1%
|Josephine
|177
|11
|188
|5.9%
|Klamath
|73
|4
|77
|5.2%
|Lake
|9
|2
|11
|18.2%
|Lane
|575
|19
|594
|3.2%
|Lincoln
|136
|7
|143
|4.9%
|Linn
|277
|22
|299
|7.4%
|Malheur
|24
|3
|27
|11.1%
|Marion
|875
|43
|918
|4.7%
|Morrow
|9
|4
|13
|30.8%
|Multnomah
|2,169
|33
|2,202
|1.5%
|Polk
|175
|2
|177
|1.1%
|Tillamook
|47
|2
|49
|4.1%
|Umatilla
|132
|5
|137
|3.6%
|Union
|31
|1
|32
|3.1%
|Wallowa
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Wasco
|35
|2
|37
|5.4%
|Washington
|1,557
|23
|1,580
|1.5%
|Yamhill
|232
|5
|237
|2.1%
|Statewide
|9,364
|291
|9,655
|3.0%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|13,099
|1,925
|15,024
|12.8%
|Benton
|155,733
|4,972
|160,705
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|503,000
|29,906
|532,906
|5.6%
|Clatsop
|38,144
|1,825
|39,969
|4.6%
|Columbia
|48,288
|2,636
|50,924
|5.2%
|Coos
|52,153
|2,662
|54,815
|4.9%
|Crook
|22,579
|1,645
|24,224
|6.8%
|Curry
|12,700
|643
|13,343
|4.8%
|Deschutes
|216,907
|12,645
|229,552
|5.5%
|Douglas
|92,812
|4,423
|97,235
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1,385
|63
|1,448
|4.4%
|Grant
|7,364
|483
|7,847
|6.2%
|Harney
|4,804
|474
|5,278
|9.0%
|Hood River
|35,008
|1,771
|36,779
|4.8%
|Jackson
|242,120
|17,580
|259,700
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|22,370
|2,244
|24,614
|9.1%
|Josephine
|85,532
|4,292
|89,824
|4.8%
|Klamath
|55,983
|5,492
|61,475
|8.9%
|Lake
|6,420
|470
|6,890
|6.8%
|Lane
|547,160
|16,886
|564,046
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|47,516
|2,800
|50,316
|5.6%
|Linn
|161,724
|10,130
|171,854
|5.9%
|Malheur
|28,749
|5,322
|34,071
|15.6%
|Marion
|388,842
|35,193
|424,035
|8.3%
|Morrow
|8,345
|1,396
|9,741
|14.3%
|Multnomah
|1,167,600
|61,538
|1,229,138
|5.0%
|Polk
|80,456
|5,336
|85,792
|6.2%
|Sherman
|1,581
|79
|1,660
|4.8%
|Tillamook
|17,174
|674
|17,848
|3.8%
|Umatilla
|74,313
|9,642
|83,955
|11.5%
|Union
|24,026
|1,903
|25,929
|7.3%
|Wallowa
|3,628
|202
|3,830
|5.3%
|Wasco
|37,719
|1,821
|39,540
|4.6%
|Washington
|723,854
|44,461
|768,315
|5.8%
|Wheeler
|789
|34
|823
|4.1%
|Yamhill
|152,180
|7,869
|160,049
|4.9%
|Statewide
|5,082,057
|301,437
|5,383,494
|5.6%
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
