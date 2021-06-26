Oregon reports 2 more COVID-19 related deaths, 227 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are two new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported Saturday.

OHA also reported 227 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday, bringing the state total to 207,998.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Saturday that 12,748 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 6,037 doses were administered on Friday and 6,711 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday.

The seven-day running average is now 8,533 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,467,923 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,728,843 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,245 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Saturday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 145, which is six fewer than Friday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,052, which is a 5.7% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Saturday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (4), Clackamas (24), Clatsop (2), Columbia (6), Coos (5), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (8), Douglas (12), Hood River (3), Jackson (14), Jefferson (2), Josephine (3), Klamath (1), Lake (1), Lane (13), Lincoln (6), Linn (20), Malheur (1), Marion (28), Morrow (4), Multnomah (35), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (4), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (11) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,762nd COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on June 19 and died on June 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2763rd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on June 13 and died on June 14 at Boise VA Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 1,035 15 Benton 3,282 22 Clackamas 19,025 235 Clatsop 1,065 9 Columbia 1,939 29 Coos 2,186 37 Crook 1,299 23 Curry 736 11 Deschutes 10,075 82 Douglas 3,937 83 Gilliam 81 1 Grant 552 7 Harney 435 10 Hood River 1,222 33 Jackson 11,609 147 Jefferson 2,380 39 Josephine 3,642 72 Klamath 4,788 78 Lake 470 8 Lane 13,972 166 Lincoln 1,453 21 Linn 5,696 81 Malheur 3,624 63 Marion 23,555 325 Morrow 1,162 16 Multnomah 40,502 614 Polk 4,029 56 Sherman 70 1 Tillamook 665 4 Umatilla 8,645 87 Union 1,504 24 Wallowa 195 5 Wasco 1,458 30 Washington 26,876 249 Wheeler 35 1 Yamhill 4,799 79 Grand Total 207,998 2,763

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/25

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 21 1 22 4.5% Benton 189 2 191 1.0% Clackamas 1,107 39 1,146 3.4% Clatsop 66 3 69 4.3% Columbia 76 5 81 6.2% Coos 45 4 49 8.2% Crook 48 0 48 0.0% Curry 30 3 33 9.1% Deschutes 401 12 413 2.9% Douglas 205 11 216 5.1% Gilliam 4 0 4 0.0% Grant 9 0 9 0.0% Harney 12 0 12 0.0% Hood River 72 3 75 4.0% Jackson 494 18 512 3.5% Jefferson 47 2 49 4.1% Josephine 177 11 188 5.9% Klamath 73 4 77 5.2% Lake 9 2 11 18.2% Lane 575 19 594 3.2% Lincoln 136 7 143 4.9% Linn 277 22 299 7.4% Malheur 24 3 27 11.1% Marion 875 43 918 4.7% Morrow 9 4 13 30.8% Multnomah 2,169 33 2,202 1.5% Polk 175 2 177 1.1% Tillamook 47 2 49 4.1% Umatilla 132 5 137 3.6% Union 31 1 32 3.1% Wallowa 5 0 5 0.0% Wasco 35 2 37 5.4% Washington 1,557 23 1,580 1.5% Yamhill 232 5 237 2.1% Statewide 9,364 291 9,655 3.0%

Cumulative ELRs

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 13,099 1,925 15,024 12.8% Benton 155,733 4,972 160,705 3.1% Clackamas 503,000 29,906 532,906 5.6% Clatsop 38,144 1,825 39,969 4.6% Columbia 48,288 2,636 50,924 5.2% Coos 52,153 2,662 54,815 4.9% Crook 22,579 1,645 24,224 6.8% Curry 12,700 643 13,343 4.8% Deschutes 216,907 12,645 229,552 5.5% Douglas 92,812 4,423 97,235 4.5% Gilliam 1,385 63 1,448 4.4% Grant 7,364 483 7,847 6.2% Harney 4,804 474 5,278 9.0% Hood River 35,008 1,771 36,779 4.8% Jackson 242,120 17,580 259,700 6.8% Jefferson 22,370 2,244 24,614 9.1% Josephine 85,532 4,292 89,824 4.8% Klamath 55,983 5,492 61,475 8.9% Lake 6,420 470 6,890 6.8% Lane 547,160 16,886 564,046 3.0% Lincoln 47,516 2,800 50,316 5.6% Linn 161,724 10,130 171,854 5.9% Malheur 28,749 5,322 34,071 15.6% Marion 388,842 35,193 424,035 8.3% Morrow 8,345 1,396 9,741 14.3% Multnomah 1,167,600 61,538 1,229,138 5.0% Polk 80,456 5,336 85,792 6.2% Sherman 1,581 79 1,660 4.8% Tillamook 17,174 674 17,848 3.8% Umatilla 74,313 9,642 83,955 11.5% Union 24,026 1,903 25,929 7.3% Wallowa 3,628 202 3,830 5.3% Wasco 37,719 1,821 39,540 4.6% Washington 723,854 44,461 768,315 5.8% Wheeler 789 34 823 4.1% Yamhill 152,180 7,869 160,049 4.9% Statewide 5,082,057 301,437 5,383,494 5.6%

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.