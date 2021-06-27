Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 138 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll at 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 138 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 208,136.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 5,476 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,713 doses were administered on Saturday and 2,763 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,755 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,471,569 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,730,289 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 143, which is two less than Saturday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,046, which is a 5.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (5), Lane (13), Linn (10), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (3).

County Total Cases 1 Total deaths 2 Baker 1035 15 Benton 3281 22 Clackamas 19043 235 Clatsop 1067 9 Columbia 1942 29 Coos 2188 37 Crook 1299 23 Curry 741 11 Deschutes 10083 82 Douglas 3941 83 Gilliam 81 1 Grant 552 7 Harney 435 10 Hood River 1222 33 Jackson 11614 147 Jefferson 2381 39 Josephine 3647 72 Klamath 4788 78 Lake 470 8 Lane 13985 166 Lincoln 1453 21 Linn 5707 81 Malheur 3624 63 Marion 23566 325 Morrow 1163 16 Multnomah 40519 614 Polk 4033 56 Sherman 70 1 Tillamook 667 4 Umatilla 8645 87 Union 1505 24 Wallowa 196 5 Wasco 1458 30 Washington 26898 249 Wheeler 35 1 Yamhill 4802 79 Grand Total 208,136 2,763

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/26

County Negative ELRs Positive ELRs Total ELRs Percent Positivity Baker 64 2 66 3.0% Benton 92 0 92 0.0% Clackamas 864 33 897 3.7% Clatsop 104 6 110 5.5% Columbia 70 5 75 6.7% Coos 96 1 97 1.0% Crook 67 1 68 1.5% Curry 54 12 66 18.2% Deschutes 319 7 326 2.1% Douglas 105 1 106 0.9% Gilliam 5 0 5 0.0% Grant 3 0 3 0.0% Harney 33 1 34 2.9% Hood River 359 16 375 4.3% Jackson 34 3 37 8.1% Jefferson 176 4 180 2.2% Josephine 45 1 46 2.2% Klamath 3 0 3 0.0% Lake 447 32 479 6.7% Lane 64 0 64 0.0% Lincoln 176 20 196 10.2% Linn 36 1 37 2.7% Malheur 385 15 400 3.8% Marion 9 2 11 18.2% Morrow 1906 30 1936 1.5% Multnomah 61 3 64 4.7% Polk 41 2 43 4.7% Tillamook 29 1 30 3.3% Umatilla 13 4 17 23.5% Union 5 0 5 0.0% Wallowa 29 0 29 0.0% Wasco 1094 24 1118 2.1% Washington 2 0 2 0.0% Yamhill 187 2 189 1.1% Statewide 6977 229 7206 3.2%

