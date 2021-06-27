Skip to Content
Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 138 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll at 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.

OHA also reported 138 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 208,136.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Sunday that 5,476 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,713 doses were administered on Saturday and 2,763 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,755 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,471,569 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,730,289 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 143, which is two less than Saturday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,046, which is a 5.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (5), Lane (13), Linn (10), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (3).

CountyTotal Cases 1Total deaths 2
Baker103515
Benton328122
Clackamas19043235
Clatsop10679
Columbia194229
Coos218837
Crook129923
Curry74111
Deschutes1008382
Douglas394183
Gilliam811
Grant5527
Harney43510
Hood River122233
Jackson11614147
Jefferson238139
Josephine364772
Klamath478878
Lake4708
Lane13985166
Lincoln145321
Linn570781
Malheur362463
Marion23566325
Morrow116316
Multnomah40519614
Polk403356
Sherman701
Tillamook6674
Umatilla864587
Union150524
Wallowa1965
Wasco145830
Washington26898249
Wheeler351
Yamhill480279
Grand Total208,1362,763

1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.

2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.

ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/26

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker642663.0%
Benton920920.0%
Clackamas864338973.7%
Clatsop10461105.5%
Columbia705756.7%
Coos961971.0%
Crook671681.5%
Curry54126618.2%
Deschutes31973262.1%
Douglas10511060.9%
Gilliam5050.0%
Grant3030.0%
Harney331342.9%
Hood River359163754.3%
Jackson343378.1%
Jefferson17641802.2%
Josephine451462.2%
Klamath3030.0%
Lake447324796.7%
Lane640640.0%
Lincoln1762019610.2%
Linn361372.7%
Malheur385154003.8%
Marion921118.2%
Morrow19063019361.5%
Multnomah613644.7%
Polk412434.7%
Tillamook291303.3%
Umatilla1341723.5%
Union5050.0%
Wallowa290290.0%
Wasco10942411182.1%
Washington2020.0%
Yamhill18721891.1%
Statewide697722972063.2%

Cumulative ELRs

CountyNegative ELRsPositive ELRsTotal ELRsPercent Positivity
Baker1316319271509012.8%
Benton15582549721607973.1%
Clackamas503864299395338035.6%
Clatsop382481831400794.6%
Columbia483582641509995.2%
Coos522492663549124.8%
Crook226461646242926.8%
Curry12754655134094.9%
Deschutes217226126522298785.5%
Douglas929174424973414.5%
Gilliam13856314484.4%
Grant736948378526.2%
Harney480747452819.0%
Hood River350411772368134.8%
Jackson242479175962600756.8%
Jefferson224042247246519.1%
Josephine857084296900044.8%
Klamath560285493615218.9%
Lake642347068936.8%
Lane547607169185645253.0%
Lincoln475802800503805.6%
Linn161900101501720505.9%
Malheur2878553233410815.6%
Marion389227352084244358.3%
Morrow83541398975214.3%
Multnomah11695066156812310745.0%
Polk805175339858566.2%
Sherman15817916604.8%
Tillamook17215676178913.8%
Umatilla7434296438398511.5%
Union240391907259467.3%
Wallowa363320238355.3%
Wasco377481821395694.6%
Washington724948444857694335.8%
Wheeler791348254.1%
Yamhill15236778711602384.9%
Statewide508903430166653907005.6%
  1. Expect the death toll to rise… “There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.” !

