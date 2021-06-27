Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 138 new cases
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll at 2,763, the Oregon Health Authority reported Sunday.
OHA also reported 138 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Sunday, bringing the state total to 208,136.
Vaccinations in Oregon
OHA reported Sunday that 5,476 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,713 doses were administered on Saturday and 2,763 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Saturday.
The seven-day running average is now 7,755 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,471,569 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,730,289 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,629 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,946,825 doses of Pfizer, 2,226,140 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Sunday.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 143, which is two less than Saturday. There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,046, which is a 5.1% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Sunday are in the following counties: Clackamas (18), Clatsop (2), Columbia (3), Coos (2), Curry (5), Deschutes (8), Douglas (4), Jackson (5), Jefferson (1), Josephine (5), Lane (13), Linn (10), Marion (11), Morrow (1), Multnomah (17), Polk (4), Tillamook (2), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (22), Yamhill (3).
|County
|Total Cases 1
|Total deaths 2
|Baker
|1035
|15
|Benton
|3281
|22
|Clackamas
|19043
|235
|Clatsop
|1067
|9
|Columbia
|1942
|29
|Coos
|2188
|37
|Crook
|1299
|23
|Curry
|741
|11
|Deschutes
|10083
|82
|Douglas
|3941
|83
|Gilliam
|81
|1
|Grant
|552
|7
|Harney
|435
|10
|Hood River
|1222
|33
|Jackson
|11614
|147
|Jefferson
|2381
|39
|Josephine
|3647
|72
|Klamath
|4788
|78
|Lake
|470
|8
|Lane
|13985
|166
|Lincoln
|1453
|21
|Linn
|5707
|81
|Malheur
|3624
|63
|Marion
|23566
|325
|Morrow
|1163
|16
|Multnomah
|40519
|614
|Polk
|4033
|56
|Sherman
|70
|1
|Tillamook
|667
|4
|Umatilla
|8645
|87
|Union
|1505
|24
|Wallowa
|196
|5
|Wasco
|1458
|30
|Washington
|26898
|249
|Wheeler
|35
|1
|Yamhill
|4802
|79
|Grand Total
|208,136
|2,763
1 This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly.
2 For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases.
ELRs (Electronic Lab Reports) received 6/26
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|64
|2
|66
|3.0%
|Benton
|92
|0
|92
|0.0%
|Clackamas
|864
|33
|897
|3.7%
|Clatsop
|104
|6
|110
|5.5%
|Columbia
|70
|5
|75
|6.7%
|Coos
|96
|1
|97
|1.0%
|Crook
|67
|1
|68
|1.5%
|Curry
|54
|12
|66
|18.2%
|Deschutes
|319
|7
|326
|2.1%
|Douglas
|105
|1
|106
|0.9%
|Gilliam
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Grant
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Harney
|33
|1
|34
|2.9%
|Hood River
|359
|16
|375
|4.3%
|Jackson
|34
|3
|37
|8.1%
|Jefferson
|176
|4
|180
|2.2%
|Josephine
|45
|1
|46
|2.2%
|Klamath
|3
|0
|3
|0.0%
|Lake
|447
|32
|479
|6.7%
|Lane
|64
|0
|64
|0.0%
|Lincoln
|176
|20
|196
|10.2%
|Linn
|36
|1
|37
|2.7%
|Malheur
|385
|15
|400
|3.8%
|Marion
|9
|2
|11
|18.2%
|Morrow
|1906
|30
|1936
|1.5%
|Multnomah
|61
|3
|64
|4.7%
|Polk
|41
|2
|43
|4.7%
|Tillamook
|29
|1
|30
|3.3%
|Umatilla
|13
|4
|17
|23.5%
|Union
|5
|0
|5
|0.0%
|Wallowa
|29
|0
|29
|0.0%
|Wasco
|1094
|24
|1118
|2.1%
|Washington
|2
|0
|2
|0.0%
|Yamhill
|187
|2
|189
|1.1%
|Statewide
|6977
|229
|7206
|3.2%
Cumulative ELRs
|County
|Negative ELRs
|Positive ELRs
|Total ELRs
|Percent Positivity
|Baker
|13163
|1927
|15090
|12.8%
|Benton
|155825
|4972
|160797
|3.1%
|Clackamas
|503864
|29939
|533803
|5.6%
|Clatsop
|38248
|1831
|40079
|4.6%
|Columbia
|48358
|2641
|50999
|5.2%
|Coos
|52249
|2663
|54912
|4.8%
|Crook
|22646
|1646
|24292
|6.8%
|Curry
|12754
|655
|13409
|4.9%
|Deschutes
|217226
|12652
|229878
|5.5%
|Douglas
|92917
|4424
|97341
|4.5%
|Gilliam
|1385
|63
|1448
|4.4%
|Grant
|7369
|483
|7852
|6.2%
|Harney
|4807
|474
|5281
|9.0%
|Hood River
|35041
|1772
|36813
|4.8%
|Jackson
|242479
|17596
|260075
|6.8%
|Jefferson
|22404
|2247
|24651
|9.1%
|Josephine
|85708
|4296
|90004
|4.8%
|Klamath
|56028
|5493
|61521
|8.9%
|Lake
|6423
|470
|6893
|6.8%
|Lane
|547607
|16918
|564525
|3.0%
|Lincoln
|47580
|2800
|50380
|5.6%
|Linn
|161900
|10150
|172050
|5.9%
|Malheur
|28785
|5323
|34108
|15.6%
|Marion
|389227
|35208
|424435
|8.3%
|Morrow
|8354
|1398
|9752
|14.3%
|Multnomah
|1169506
|61568
|1231074
|5.0%
|Polk
|80517
|5339
|85856
|6.2%
|Sherman
|1581
|79
|1660
|4.8%
|Tillamook
|17215
|676
|17891
|3.8%
|Umatilla
|74342
|9643
|83985
|11.5%
|Union
|24039
|1907
|25946
|7.3%
|Wallowa
|3633
|202
|3835
|5.3%
|Wasco
|37748
|1821
|39569
|4.6%
|Washington
|724948
|44485
|769433
|5.8%
|Wheeler
|791
|34
|825
|4.1%
|Yamhill
|152367
|7871
|160238
|4.9%
|Statewide
|5089034
|301666
|5390700
|5.6%
Comments
2 Comments
Expect the death toll to rise… “There are 38 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three more than Saturday.” !
Oh no this can’t be, the sky needs to keep falling!