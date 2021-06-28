Oregon reports no new COVID-19 related deaths, 87 new cases — lowest count in over a year

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, leaving the state’s death toll at 2,763, along with 87 new cases, the lowest figure in over a year, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 87 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 208,222.

OHA last reported a lower daily case count -- 72 -- back on June 10, 2020.

Incentive campaign concludes, now wait begins

The Take Your Shot, Oregon campaign — which sought to promote COVID-19 vaccinations — ended Sunday. Now, the wait begins to see who won.

Everyone who received at least one vaccination shot in Oregon was automatically entered, with the exception of some state government employees and their families. Over 18,000 Oregonians who were vaccinated at federal administration sites entered the contest by submitting their vaccines at the Take Your Shot, Oregon website.

One Oregonian 18 and older will win the $1 million prize, while 36 others will win $10,000 prizes — with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships.

In addition, several counties added their own extra incentive drawings, for a total of 134 prizes.

More than 2.3 million vaccinated Oregonians must now wait for a call to see if they are a winner. The lucky winners will be notified by phone within the next week.

Here are a few tips to know the call is legitimate:

The call will come from Oregon Health Authority.

The call will come from a 503 or 971 area code.

The caller will ask about your vaccination status.

The caller will NOT ask about financial information. A caller who asks for any financial information is fraudulent and a scam. Hang up immediately.

Because of the high number of prizes (again, 134 total statewide), it will take some time to make the calls and verify winners. Governor Kate Brown anticipates announcing the winners some time next week.

OHA to discontinue weekend data reporting

After Governor Brown’s Executive Order is lifted on Wednesdasy, June 30, and starting this weekend, the Oregon Health Authority will adjust its COVID-19 data reporting.

OHA will stop distributing the following on holidays and weekends:

The weekend news release and newsletter.

Weekend social media posts in English and Spanish.

Weekend Tableau dashboard updates and weekend hospital capacity reporting.

OHA will provide weekend roundup reports on Mondays or on the days following a holiday. During weekends, OHA will continue to have staff available to address urgent issues and will have an on-call public information officer for emergency media requests.

OHA will continue its weekday reporting of cases, vaccinations, hospitalizations and other data through its daily news release, social media updates, the popular “Coronavirus Update” newsletter and online dashboards.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 2,712 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 1,643 doses were administered on Sunday and 1,069 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,352 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,473,148 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,731,116 first and second doses of Moderna and 166,935 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,380,897 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,144,591 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 19,147. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,956,635 doses of Pfizer, 2,230,000 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 160, which is 17 more than Sunday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Sunday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,062, which is a 0.9% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 13 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, four of whom were in the ICU, with three on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Clackamas (11), Clatsop (2), Columbia (5), Crook (1), Deschutes (5), Douglas (6), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Lane (17), Linn (10), Morrow (1), Multnomah (11), Tillamook (2), Union (2) and Yamhill (3).

Central Oregon reported a total 88 COVID-19 cases last week, the lowest count since a week of 82 cases in mid-March and previously back to last October.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.