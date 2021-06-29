Oregon reports 7 more COVID-19 related deaths, 230 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,770, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 230 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 208,446.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 5,545 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,773 doses were administered on Monday and 2,772 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,008 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,476,519 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,732,809 first and second doses of Moderna and 167,263 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,383,255 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,147,617 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 19,083.

A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,961,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,231,260 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 149, which is 11 fewer than Monday. There are 35 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Monday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,065, which is a 1.8% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 162.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 10 COVID-19 patients early Tuesday, three of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure 1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the tableau dashboard. You can find that link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in its daily media release.

Vaccine Type Doses Recalled Non-viableSpoiledExpired Grand Total Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine 5,829 5,829 Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine 31,276 31,276 Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine 9,303 9,303 Grand Total 0 46,408 46,408

1Updated: 06/29/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (2), Clackamas (12), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (2), Deschutes (7), Douglas (14), Harney (1), Hood River (3), Jackson (12), Jefferson (7), Josephine (7), Klamath (7), Lane (25), Lincoln (4), Linn (9), Marion (23), Multnomah (31), Polk (5), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (21), Union (2), Washington (25) and Yamhill (4).

Oregon’s 2,764th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on June 18 and died on June 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,765th COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive on June 24 and died on June 26 at Mercy Medical Center Mt. Shasta. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,766th COVID-19 death is a 42-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on June 17 and died on June 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,767th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on June 19 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,768th COVID-19 death is a 57-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on April 11 and died on May 2 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,769th COVID-19 death is a 61-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 25, 2020 and died on May 18 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,770th COVID-19 death is a 99-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 2 and died on Jan. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

