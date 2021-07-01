Oregon reports 4 new COVID-19 related deaths, including Jefferson County’s 41st, 198 new cases

Coronavirus

Oregon likely to hit 70% vaccination goal Friday; only 5,119 to go

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are four new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including Jefferson County's 41st death, raising the state’s death toll to 2,778, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 198 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 208,834.

OHA releases latest monthly report on breakthrough cases

Through June 30, Oregon Health Authority has identified 1,790 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases. There were 7,241 cases of COVID-19 in June and 92% of these cases were among people who were unvaccinated.

More than 9 in 10 of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths in June were among people who were not vaccinated. The majority of vaccine-breakthrough associated deaths have occurred among the elderly.

The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small, when compared to the more than 2.18 million people who have completed their COVID-19 vaccination series.

Vaccine breakthrough cases are defined as instances in which an individual received a positive COVID-19 test result at least 14 days following the completion of any COVID-19 vaccine series.

Of the 1,790 reported vaccine breakthrough cases, approximately 10% (n=177) were observed in individuals who reside in long-term care facilities or other congregate care settings.

OHA provides updates on breakthrough cases the first Thursday of each month. The current breakthrough report can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 8,535 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 4,395 doses were administered on Wednesday and 4,140 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,514 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,534,832 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,740,400 first and second doses of Moderna and 168,932 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,360,737 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,115,776 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The number of adult Oregonians needing vaccinations to reach the 70% threshold is 5,119. A daily countdown can be found on the OHA vaccinations page.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,961,495 doses of Pfizer, 2,236,460 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 134, which is two fewer than Wednesday. There are 27 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four fewer than Wednesday.

The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 1,018, which is a 3.0.% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 160.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 13 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, four of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Benton (1), Clackamas (21), Clatsop (1), Columbia (3), Coos (1), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (12), Douglas (7), Hood River (1), Jackson (9), Jefferson (4), Josephine (5), Klamath (5), Lake (2), Lane (18), Lincoln (1), Linn (15), Malheur (1), Marion (17), Morrow (1), Multnomah (21), Polk (9), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (12), Union (1), Wasco (1), Washington (13) and Yamhill (8).

Oregon’s 2,775th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 18 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,776th COVID-19 death is a 49-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on June 14 and died on June 28 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,777th COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old man from Harney County who tested positive on June 22 and died on June 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,778th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on June 10 and died on June 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

