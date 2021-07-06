Oregon reports 1 more COVID-19 related death, 85 new cases

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There is one new COVID-19 related death in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 2,782, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 85 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 209,494.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 1,707 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 1,233 doses were administered on Monday and 474 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 5,746 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,553,609 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,748,032 first and second doses of Moderna and 171,120 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,413,181 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,205,984 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,964,195 doses of Pfizer, 2,240,820 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 125, which is 15 fewer than Monday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 13 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, three of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (1), Clackamas (11), Columbia (2), Deschutes (2), Douglas (11), Jackson (13), Josephine (4), Klamath (1), Lane (9), Linn (5), Multnomah (22), Sherman (1), Union (1) and Wasco (1).

Note: Oregon reports 66 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on July 4, 123 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 3 and 189 new confirmed and presumptive cases on July 2. OHA is no longer providing county-level data for weekends or holiday weekend periods.

Oregon’s 2,782nd death is a 63-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on May 23 and died on June 10 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure (1,2,3)

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find that link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in its daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 6,905 6,905 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 37,760 37,760 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 11,071 11,071 Grand Total 0 55,736 55,736

1 Updated: 07/06/21

2 Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3 Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.