OSU student wins Oregon’s $1 million ‘Take Your Shot’ prize — but thought the text was a scam
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Oregon’s newest millionaire – and its first ever to get that rich by getting the COVID-19 vaccine – is an Oregon State University student from McMinnville who first thought a text she got with the news of her big “Take Your Shot Oregon” jackpot could be a scam.
“I missed the call (from the Oregon Health Authority) because I was at work,” Chloe Zinda told reporters at a news conference Friday afternoon with Gov. Kate Brown and other state officials.
“I showed the text to co-workers and said, ‘Is this a scam?’” Zinda said. “I texted all my family and said, ‘Is this a scam?’ I ended up scheduling a call with them later. I found out in my house. I was so shocked, I ran downstairs, screaming and shouting. It was insane!”
Brown introduced Zinda, saying she “comes from a family of Beavers, is studying fine arts and is absolutely passionate about the environment.”
Zinda said the main reason she got the vaccine, as over 70% of Oregonians now have, is her part-time job as a swim instructor: “It’s important for me, and for the students’ parents, that their kids are staying safe and healthy.”
“This money is going to be really life-changing for me pursuing my dream as an artist,” she said. “I’ll be able to open my own business, pay off student loans and hopefully open a studio.”
Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen noted that because more than 2.4 million Oregonians now have received at least one dose of a vaccine, “COVID-19 no longer holds Oregon so tightly in its grip,” with the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths on the decline.”
Additional winners of state and county Take Your Shot, Oregon prizes, including five $100,000 scholarships, will be announced in the coming weeks as winners are notified.
Comments
19 Comments
Apparently, it wasn’t me.
Ha-Ha… I can tell you right now who it aint gonna be !
You have entered the “Idiot” Lottery….
What will happen when you get the D?
Congratulations!
Does this include all of Oregonians who have had the shot or is for the people who recently got the shot.
It includes everyone who got the shot.
just another reason to “just say no”. If they have to bribe people there has to be something nefarious happening. Governor Brown has NEVER had any of the citizens in her best interest. She isn’t about to start caring about us now. If our health was really a concern then why are alcohol and cigarettes still allowed? Why doesn’t she ban sugar? More adults die falling down every year in the US. Why aren’t adults outfitted in bubble suits? It’s not about your health people.
Many more are dying because they are not vaccinated than from complications. A handful of cases with rare issues from the vaccine, yet vaccinated people are protected, we will be around to vote instead of being dead. Read about the hotspots, all in red mostly unvaccinated areas. What is the connection? Denying covid and not getting vaccinated over politics is stupid, especially for a person like Trump who could care less if you live or die. Please be around to vote, even if you are a Trump supporter.
I know this will be difficult for liberals to understand, but 95% of the people I speak to that has not been vaccinated is because of the unknown LONG-TERM side effects. They are also concerned how it may affect someone who has not had kids yet. I always hear “millions have taken the vaccine without having issues.” Okay…all that means is that millions of people may have certain issues 5, 10, or 15 years down the road. It has been less than a year since the first person was vaccinated. One year is not a good indicator of long term side effects.
So basically you’re afraid. Fear is a powerful emotion and often overrides logic. The prize money is intended to help the fearful to be logical.
Kate will do whatever it takes to waist the hard earned tax dollars of her subjects. Not surprised coming from our a lame duck with nothing to loose governor.
waste* lose*
I think he was talking about his obesity and things that aren’t tight. Don’t be such a smart alex.
* aleck
How exciting for the family that won! Congratulations!
More half a million as with taxes the winner has to pay the state but at least Oregon didn’t offer a joint for a jab Barney
Dont care!!! Sheep will be sheep. Next they will tell you, you have to get the shot if want to go out on the town.
Nothing like giving away a million dollars of taxpayer money to one person. That money could have been used in so many better ways. Such a waste.
So good 24-7 propaganda and million dollar giveaway to convince you how great it is. For some reason I am doubtful that people who hate my guts (like our progressive marxist friends who frequently post here) have my best interests in mind.
When will you realize the difference between people thinking that you’re an idiot and hating you are two completely different things? My guess is that you’ll never know because it’s not that people hate you, it’s that the other is true.