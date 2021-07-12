Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 deaths, 4 delayed from last year; 506 new cases over past three days

Coronavirus

Monday tallies are now cumulative, with no weekend updates; four deaths from last year, due to delays at CDC

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,797, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday. But officials said four of the newly added deaths occurred last year and were delayed in counting due to delayed reporting back from federal officials on causes of death.

OHA also reported 506 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 210,729. The 506 cases are a cumulative total, which includes cases reported over the weekend. Oregon reported 254 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday July 9; 172 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 10: and 80 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, July 11.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 3,007 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 1,831 doses were administered on Sunday and 1,176 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 4,917 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,579,892 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,757,522 first and second doses of Moderna and 173,684 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of MOnday, 2,430,767 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,229,939 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,970,945 doses of Pfizer, 2,259,440 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 109, which is two fewer than Sunday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is three fewer than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 14 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, one of whom was in the ICU and on a ventilator.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases being reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (21), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (30), Klamath (7), Lake (3), Lane (26), Lincoln (1), Linn (32), Malheur (1), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (73), Polk (5), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (28), Yamhill (16).

Note: Four of Monday’s COVID-19 related deaths are from 2020. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. This lagging indicator is now being captured in Monday’s reporting.

Oregon’s 2,793rd COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive in Oct. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,794th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,795th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28, 2020 and died on April 10, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,796th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on April 2, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 8, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,797th COVID-19 death is an 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on March 21, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 3, 2020 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.