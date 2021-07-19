Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 in Deschutes County, and 777 cases over 3 days

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the past three days, two of them Deschutes County residents, raising the state's death toll to 2,826, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 777 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 212,755. The agency no longer releases updates on weekends or holidays, so the case county increase also represents three days of added cases.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 2,497 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 1,717 doses were administered on Sunday and 780 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 4,794 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,617,037 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,768,355 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,631 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,452,035 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,279,253 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state's ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 2,980,845 doses of Pfizer, 2,269,400 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon's COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 148, which is six more than Sunday. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five fewer than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported nine COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, five of whom were in the ICU, with three on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Benton (19), Clackamas (73), Clatsop (3), Columbia (7), Coos (13), Crook (5), Deschutes (29), Douglas (33), Harney (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (56), Jefferson (11), Josephine (57), Klamath (1), Lane (53), Lincoln (4), Linn (36), Malheur (2), Marion (35), Morrow (9), Multnomah (196), Polk (10), Sherman (3), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (22), Union (10), Wallowa (3), Wasco (1), Washington (58) and Yamhill (17).

Note: Oregon reported 323 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, 332 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 122 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Oregon's 2,818th COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on June 25 and died on July 15 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,819th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 26 and died on July 6 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,820th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive on March 17 and died on March 25 at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, PA. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 2,821st COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive on Sept. 14, 2020 and died on Nov. 15, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center in Nampa, Idaho. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon's 2,822nd COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on June 20 and died on July 5 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,823rd COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Feb. 10 and died on Feb. 28 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,824th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 7, 2020 and died on Dec. 19, 2020 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,825th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on April 18 and died on May 26 at Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon's 2,826th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive on Nov. 10, 2020 and died on Dec. 14, 2020 at St Joseph Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Errata: Updated information is known about Oregon's 2,795th COVID-19 death, an 84 year-old-man from Multnomah County initially reported on July 12. He was reported as having died on April 10. He died on April 1. OHA regrets the error.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.