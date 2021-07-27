Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,032 new cases as delta variant fuels surge

Coronavirus

State reviewing updated CDC guidelines as variant cases jump ten-fold in two weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,843, and a worrying jump to over 1,000 new cases, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 1,032 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 216,875.

“Today’s reported sharp rise in confirmed and presumptive cases and in hospitalizations in Oregon are sobering reminders that the pandemic is not over, especially for Oregonians who remain unvaccinated,” said Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist and state health officer.

“The highly contagious Delta variant has increased ten-fold in the past two weeks in Oregon, and it is now estimated to be associated with 80% of the new cases in Oregon," Sidelinger added. "OHA continues to encourage all Oregonians who are eligible to make a plan to get vaccinated as soon as possible. We are also reviewing updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to assess opportunities for alignment in Oregon, based on the increased cases and hospitalizations we are facing here in Oregon.”

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 5,018 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,672 doses were administered on July 26 and 2,346 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on July 26.

The seven-day running average is now 4,594 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,644,312 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,779,091 first and second doses of Moderna and 179,508 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,474,186 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,300,081 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,009,645 doses of Pfizer, 2,287,600 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 259, which is 52 more than Monday. There are 77 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 19 more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 15 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, five of whom were in the ICU, with three on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (14), Clackamas (72), Clatsop (13), Columbia (13), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (5), Deschutes (35), Douglas (63), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (107), Jefferson (19), Josephine (19), Klamath (18), Lake (2), Lane (92), Lincoln (13), Linn (27), Malheur (9), Marion (112), Morrow (4), Multnomah (74), Polk (24), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (112), Union (19), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (98) and Yamhill (30).

Oregon’s 2,839th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on July 22 and died on July 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,840th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 12 and died on July 23 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,841st COVID-19 death is a 95-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 16 and died on July 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,842nd COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 24 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,843rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 15 and died on July 25 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

OHA does not report the vaccination status of people in its daily update of COVID-19 related deaths. However, statewide data show that people who remain unvaccinated are at much greater risk of infection and severe illness.

In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians. On the first Thursday of each month, OHA publishes an update on vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon. The findings shared in OHA's last report, from July 1, indicate that this number remains very small, when compared to the more than 2.2 million people who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find that link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 10,495 10,495 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 58,360 58,360 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 23,940 23,940 Grand Total 0 92,795 92,795

1Updated: 07/27/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.