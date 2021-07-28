Deschutes County sees interest in COVID-19 vaccinations increase as delta variant cases spread

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) --Deschutes County reports that COVID-19 vaccination clinics are seeing an uptick in the number of people getting vaccinated amid a jump in cases due to the spread of the more contagious delta variant.

“Over the past few weeks, we have seen an increase in cases, and we know that the dominant strain in the area is the delta variant, which is more transmissible from person to person," Emerson said.

Robin Weeks, a Sunriver resident, was at the vaccination clinic held at the downtown Bend library Wednesday afternoon.

Weeks said she's just now getting the shot because she felt not enough testing had been done on the vaccine.

"I wanted to see how people were reacting to the vaccination," Weeks said.



Weeks added with the rapidly spreading delta variant, she decided it was time.That has also led the Oregon Health Authority to recommend everyone wear a mask inside public places again.

Deanna Miller, a Lotus Moon Boutique employee, said Wednesday she’s not sure whether the mask guidance will be enforced in the store.

"Right now, we are kind of (iffy). It's so new that we're going back to this, that we're kind of on the fence as to what to really do,” Miller said. But added "I feel we probably will."

'I never had a cold or the flu this year, and I think it’s because I wore my mask all the time," Miller said.

The Deschutes County Health Department wants to encourage those who haven't been vaccinated to do so now.

"With how readily the delta variant is spreading from person to person, if you've been on the fence, now is definitely the time to come into a vaccine clinic and get your vaccine," Emerson said.

You can find more information at: https://www.stcharleshealthcare.org/CentralOregonCOVIDVaccine



