Bend residents share their opinions on mask requirement for K-12 students

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- The new requirement for students and staff at K-12 schools statewide to again wear masks indoors has stirred a lot of public controversy.

In efforts to contain the sharp rise in the COVID-19 delta variant, Gov. Kate Brown has directed that masks are now required for students K-12 for the coming school term.

Many parents and school faculty have spoken up about the challenges masks create for student development.

Several people have also shared the importance of wearing masks for protection.

"Kind of a tough thing to have students wearing masks indoors," Rick Saffeels said. "I'm a teacher, and I know that it's difficult for us as teachers to be able to show our faces, have emotions, and have those kids be able to relate to us and what we're learning about. So those kids, I feel like they're loosing that opportunity."

On the other hand, Vinayak Kuruveri said it's a good safety precaution.

"We need to build a safe environment for our kids, so I prefer kids to go with masks, at least when they're doors," Kuruveri said.