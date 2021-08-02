Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,056 new cases over past three days

Coronavirus

State also announces vaccine incentive drawing winners

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There were five new COVID-19 related deaths reported in Oregon over the past three days, raising the state’s death toll to 2,863, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Oregon Health Authority reported 2,056 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 221,799.

The deaths and cases reported Monday include new infections recorded by counties for the three-day period between Friday, July 30th and Sunday, Aug.1st.

Final statewide incentive drawing winners announced

Here are the final statewide winners in the Take Your Shot, Oregon incentive drawings. This list includes the 36 individual county winners of the $10,000 prize and the four statewide Travel Oregon incentive drawings. The Oregon Health Authority congratulates the winners and thanks all Oregonians who’ve chosen to protect themselves and the people around them from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 2,857 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,080 doses were administered on Sunday and 777 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 4,938 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,666,579 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,787,728 first and second doses of Moderna and 182,009 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,495,082 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,314,786 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,024,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,302,340 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 340, which is 15 more than Sunday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than Sunday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 20 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, four of whom were in the ICU, with three on ventilators

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (34), Clackamas (183), Clatsop (39), Columbia (21), Coos (23), Crook (11), Curry (33), Deschutes (105), Douglas (123), Harney (2), Hood River (13), Jackson (132), Jefferson (24), Josephine (116), Klamath (6), Lane (305), Lincoln (17), Linn (100), Malheur (8), Marion (85), Morrow (9), Multnomah (320), Polk (21), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (112), Union (41), Wallowa (1), Wasco (23), Washington (87), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (37).

Oregon reported 1,055 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 30: 549 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 31: and 452 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Aug.1.

Oregon’s 2,859th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,860th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,861st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 30 at Mercy Medical. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,862nd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22 and died on July 29. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,863rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 29 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

