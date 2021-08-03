Oregon reports 9 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,575 new cases; highest case tally since January

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are nine new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,872, along with 1,575 new cases, the highest daily total case count since early January, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 1,575 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 223,364. (Monday's case tally was over 2,000, but that report included three days over the weekend).

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 5,066 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,659 doses were administered on Aug. 2 and 2,407 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 2.

The seven-day running average is now 5,010 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,669,852 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,788,997 first and second doses of Moderna and 182,407 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,498,256 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,316,952 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,027,195 doses of Pfizer, 2,302,620 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 379, which is 39 more than Monday. There are 119 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 17 more than Monday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 26 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, three of whom were in the ICU, with two on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (21), Benton (21), Clackamas (96), Clatsop (19), Columbia (16), Coos (35), Crook (22), Curry (32), Deschutes (42), Douglas (83), Grant (2), Harney (2), Hood River (6), Jackson (253), Jefferson (4), Josephine (41), Klamath (27), Lane (127), Lincoln (11), Linn (43), Malheur (25), Marion (164), Morrow (5), Multnomah (116), Polk (39), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (96), Union (11), Wallowa (6), Wasco (11), Washington (160), Wheeler (4) and Yamhill (26).

Oregon’s 2,864th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 2 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,865th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 30 and died on July 31 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,866th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on July 28 and died on Aug. 2 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,867th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 9 and died on Aug. 1 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,868th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 18 and died on July 30 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,869th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 20 and died on Aug. 1 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,870th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 2 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. She had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,871st COVID-19 death is a 100-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Jan. 29 and died on March 20 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,872nd COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on July 25 and died on July 28 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

OHA does not report the vaccination status of people in our daily update of COVID-19 related deaths. However, statewide data show that people who remain unvaccinated are at much greater risk of infection and severe illness.

In June, 92% of the 7,241 COVID-19 cases and 94% of the 63 COVID-19-associated deaths occurred in unvaccinated Oregonians. On the first Thursday of each month, OHA publishes an update on vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon. The findings shared in our last report, from July 1, indicate that this number remains very small when compared to the more than 2.3 million people who have completed a COVID-19 vaccination series.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find that link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 11,803 11,803 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 63,659 63,659 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 26,549 26,549 Grand Total 0 102,011 102,011

1Updated: 08/03/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.