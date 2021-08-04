COCC offering gift cards of up to $500 to students, staff as incentive to get COVID-19 vaccines

Coronavirus

Federally funded effort; free vaccination clinics planned at Madras campus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- To encourage more students and employees to get their COVID-19 vaccines, Central Oregon Community College announced Wednesday it is offering the chance to win one of over 100 gift cards, valued at $500, $250 and $100.

All COCC employees and fall 2021 students who are fully vaccinated by Monday, Sept. 20 are eligible to win. A COCC student is any individual who is enrolled in one or more Fall term classes at the college — whether they take credit courses towards a degree or certificate, or a non-credit class among the college's Continuing Education, Adult Basic Skills, English Language Learning or Small Business Development Center offerings.

"We know the COVID-19 vaccines are our most effective tool in the fight against the coronavirus, its deadly variants and the pandemic’s impact on our personal freedoms and public health," said Dr. Alicia Moore, COCC's vice president of student affairs. "Thanks to federal funding, COCC is able to offer financial incentives as a way to say 'thanks' to students and employees for getting vaccinated."

The awards, distributed as Visa gift cards, are made possible through funds the college received from the federal government's Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, and the American Rescue Plan. Fully vaccinated students can win one of seventy available gift cards; fully vaccinated employees can win one of nearly thirty available gift cards.

To enter to win, fully vaccinated COCC students and employees must submit their contact information by Friday, Sept. 24 using a form available on the COCC website. Winners will be randomly selected and notified by Oct. 1. Selected students and employees must then provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination before they can receive their award.

"We're intentionally taking a multifaceted approach to the COVID-19 vaccination efforts in our community," added Zak Boone, chief advancement officer and co-chair of COCC's COVID-19 reopening task force.

COCC will also host free COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the college's Madras campus on August 20 and September 10, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., in partnership with Jefferson County Public Health. Anyone age 12+ is eligible, no photo ID or health insurance necessary. The Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson/Janssen vaccinations will be available and Spanish-speaking volunteers will be present.

The college is also encouraging students, employees and community members who may still have questions about COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy to reach out using the email address covid19info@cocc.edu. COCC's science and public health faculty are available to help individuals learn the truth about the COVID-19 vaccines and support their personal decisions about getting vaccinated. For more information on COCC's COVID-19 vaccination policy and incentives, visit bit.ly/bobcatsvaccine.