Oregon reports 5 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,213 new cases; big increases over past week

Coronavirus

Weekly report shows rise in cases, hospitalizations, deaths

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,877, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday as it released a weekly report showing worrisome jumps in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Oregon Health Authority reported 1,213 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 224,547.

Weekly COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths rise

The OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows an increase in daily cases, hospitalizations and COVID-19 related deaths.

OHA reported 5,946 new daily cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, July 26, through Sunday, Aug. 1. That represents a 92% rise over the previous week.

New COVID-19 related hospitalizations rose to 256, up from 146 the previous week, a 75% increase.

There were 25 reported COVID-19 related deaths, up from 12 reported the previous week.

There were 82,701 tests for COVID-19 for the week of July 25 through July 31. Test positivity was 8.2%, up from 5.0% the previous week.

Case rates have generally been higher in counties with lower COVID-19 vaccination rates.

During the week of July 26 – Aug. 1, the statewide case rate was 129.3 cases per 100,000 population. Thirteen of Oregon’s 36 counties had case rates in excess of 200 per 100,000. All 13 of these counties had population vaccination rates less than the statewide average of 56.4%.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 33 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

Variant and COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboards updated today

Starting Wednesday, OHA’s COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboard and Variants dashboard will include new charts showing the proportion of variants circulating in Oregon over time.

The Daily Data Update dashboard will now include the number of confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days statewide and for each county.

The new charts on the Variants dashboard will show the proportion of variants circulating in Oregon over the last six weeks and all time from data reported to GISAID. Variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) will be reported individually, while all other variants will be grouped together. The six-week chart will also be added to the COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboard.

The overall state counts of VOCs will be posted on the COVID-19 Daily Data Update dashboard.The Variants dashboard will show the VOC and VOI state and Hospital Preparedness Partner Region counts.

Dates are based on the specimen collection date. For all sequencing data, there is a lag between when the sample was collected and when the data are reported. This lag means that the most recent three weeks of data will be updated over time and represent estimates.

The Variants dashboard is updated on Wednesdays, with data reported through the previous Saturday. The cases per 100,000 residents in the previous seven days will be updated Monday through Friday.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 6,998 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,898 doses were administered on Tuesday and 3,100 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesdasy.

The seven-day running average is now 5,103 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,674,373 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,790,812 first and second doses of Moderna and 183,024 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,502,903 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,319,800 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,027,645 doses of Pfizer, 2,305,420 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 422, which is 43 more than Tuesday. There are 133 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 more than Tuesday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 31 COVID-19 patients as of early Wednesday, four of whom were in the ICU, with two on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (19), Clackamas (107), Clatsop (4), Columbia (13), Coos (34), Crook (12), Curry (10), Deschutes (33), Douglas (78), Gilliam (1), Harney (2), Hood River (3), Jackson (149), Jefferson (3), Josephine (54), Klamath (5), Lane (111), Lincoln (19), Linn (28), Malheur (10), Marion (84), Morrow (7), Multnomah (140), Polk (30), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (86), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (11), Washington (89), Yamhill (23).

Note: OHA identified a data processing issue that duplicated approximately 18,000 electronic laboratory reports (ELRs) received April 7 and April 20. The cumulative and daily test counts for April 7 and April 20 have been corrected. There was no change to percent positivity for the weeks of April 4 and April 18.

Oregon’s 2,873rd COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 31 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,874th COVID-19 death is a 43-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on August 2 and died on August 3 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,875th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on August 1 and died on August 2 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,876th COVID-19 death is a 69-year-old man from Clatsop County who tested positive on July 9 and died on July 27 at Holyoke Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,877th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 30 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.