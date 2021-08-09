Sisters Athletic Club requiring masks for non-vaccinated members while working out

Coronavirus

Owner says he's the first in the state to do it; '100% based on the safety of the members (and) staff'

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ)--Tate Metcalf, owner of the Sisters Athletic Club, said he’s decided to have his non-vaccinated members keep their masks on while working out, for everyone’s protection.

“It’s all based on safety, 100% based on the safety of the members, safety of the staff. It’s as simple as that. We know by science what works -- vaccination works, a mask works. I have to protect my members;/I have to protect my staff,” Metcalf said Monday afternoon.

Metcalf said he’s the only gym owner in the state that’s enforcing a mask policy for unvaccinated members, adding that providing proof of vaccination is a one-and-done situation.

“All they have to do is show us once. They sign and initial a little piece of paper that says they are voluntarily showing that to us, and we can make a notation in our check-in system, so that they don’t have to show us every time,” Metcalf said.

But that decision has led to backlash for his business. Metcalf said the gym club has encountered many membership cancellations, and even received hate mail from non-members.

Gary Landers, a longtime member of the athletic club, said knowing people’s vaccination status has allowed him to continue working out during the pandemic.

“It has allowed the comfort level for people of all opinions to still come to a place and work out and stay healthy,” Landers said.

Metcalf added that besides safety, making sure he can keep adequate staff amid the hiring squeeze of the moment was also a factor.

“In any business, if you have one person that gets sick, that is going to affect more, in a ripple effect. Luckily, we have a very high vaccination rate amongst our staff,” Metcalf said.