Oregon reports 15 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,941 cases, record 838 hospitalizations

COVID-19 hospitalizations jump 86 in a day; St. Charles Bend nears record patient cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 15 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,964, along with 2,941 cases and a record 838 hospitalizations the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA reported 2,941 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 245,758. The 2,941 cases reported today includes new cases that were reported to some counties over the weekend.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 6,439 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,144 were initial doses and 1,056 were second doses administered on Monday. The remaining 3,075 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

Oregon has now administered 2,727,893 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,812,233 first and second doses of Moderna and 190,254 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,557,489 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,354,372 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused lags in providers reporting updated information. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 838, which is 86 more than Monday. There are 222 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 16 more than Monday.

As of Tuesday morning, there were 66 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (10% availability) and 275 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,142 (6.6% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

St. Charles Bend reported 56 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, nine of whom were in the ICU, with eight on ventilators. The hospital is approaching its record of 60 COVID-19 patients, set late last year.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (29), Clackamas (151), Clatsop (36), Columbia (71), Coos (76), Crook (27), Curry (8), Deschutes (94), Douglas (300), Gilliam (6), Harney (14), Hood River (12), Jackson (247), Jefferson (11), Josephine (110), Klamath (52), Lane (253), Lincoln (42), Linn (110), Malheur (39), Marion (363), Morrow (11), Multnomah (145), Polk (43), Tillamook (27), Umatilla (84), Union (40), Wallowa (4), Wasco (25), Washington (420) and Yamhill (88).

Note: Further information about deaths will follow in an updated news release.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 14,036 14,036 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 74,937 74,937 Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine 34,970 34,970 Grand Total 0 123,943 123,943

1Updated: 08/17/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

