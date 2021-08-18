Sisters Folk Festival is still on, will require proof of vaccination, enforce mask mandates

Coronavirus

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) — The 2021 Sisters Folk Festival, scheduled for Oct. 1-3, on Wednesday announced updated health and safety protocol requirements for all attendees at this year’s event.

Here's the full announcement:

In the interest of safety, and due to a rapidly changing health environment, the Sisters Folk Festival board of directors has approved changes to the health and safety protocols for this year’s event.

Attendance and participation at the 2021 Sisters Folk Festival will now require proof of vaccination. Additionally, any local or statewide masking mandates in place at the time of the event will also be enforced, with mask use highly encouraged in situations where 3’ of spacing is not possible. All seven of the festival venues are outdoors, some tented. Tent walls will be open, where possible, to allow for maximum air flow and ventilation.

Proof of vaccination will be required for all ticket holders, volunteers, vendors, performers and staff. Attendees will be required to show proof of vaccination upon check-in to the event and will be issued a non-transferable wristband that must be worn to enter all venues.

The only exception to the policy is for children under the age of 12, who are not yet eligible for vaccination. Children aged 4-11 will be required to wear a mask at all times while inside event venues.

Anyone who has already purchased festival tickets and prefers not to participate due to the updated health protocols will be given the option to request a refund before Sept. 1.

“The safety of our folk festival community and the community of Sisters at large is at the heart of this decision,” said Executive Director Crista Munro. “As event promoters, safety is always a main priority. Although we can’t completely eliminate the risk of COVID transmission at the event, we are hopeful this policy will mitigate the potential impacts of severe illness. We are following the science, which has shown that the vast majority of severe COVID infections occur in unvaccinated individuals.”

The Sisters Folk Festival board appreciates that guidance from medical and state authorities changes often to reflect current circumstances. The new health protocol is being announced now to allow all participants ample time to receive vaccinations for full immunity before the folk festival, a process that takes from two to six weeks. Further information about vaccine availability and locations, as well as a robust list of frequently asked questions can be found at vaccines.gov.

Sisters Folk Festival is a year-round nonprofit organization that strengthens community and transforms lives through music and art.