Les Schwab Amphitheater to require vaccination proof or negative COVID test starting Aug. 29

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Saying it's "committed to bringing concerts back in the best ways," Bend's Les Schwab Amphitheater announced Friday that it will be rolling out COVID-19 proof of vaccine or testing requirements for concertgoers, performers and staff at the venue.

Starting Sunday, Aug. 29, attendees of shows in the 2021 concert season will need to bring proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test result collected within 72 hours of the show for each show they are attending. (Note, concertgoers for the Dave Matthews Band show on Sept. 8 will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test 48 hours before the show.)

This policy sets standards across the board for concert attendees, touring artists, their support staff and the Les Schwab Amphitheater and Live Nation teams. It will go into effect beginning with the Modest Mouse concert on Aug. 29.

Here's the rest of their announcement and details:

The Les Schwab Amphitheater has been following public health updates closely, communicating with public officials including the Bend City Council, and using several COVID-19 safety techniques since the start of the 2021 concert season. This update will add to existing guidelines already in place among guests and staff.

“Our goal has always been to bring entertainment and music to Central Oregon, but to do so safely,” Marney Smith, Director of the Les Schwab Amphitheater said. “We’re committed to finding the best way for shows to continue and we are confident this is the right move to ensure the rest of our concerts happen in a safe way, for everyone involved.”

In effect beginning Aug. 29, the updated COVID-19 safety policy for the Les Schwab Amphitheater includes the following best practices:

Any concertgoer at the Les Schwab Amphitheater, regardless of age, must bring proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result they have received in the 72 hours preceding the show.

a negative COVID-19 test result they have received in the 72 hours preceding the show. Concertgoers’ proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result must match the name on their ID.

negative COVID-19 test result must match the name on their ID. Screenshots or other digital copies of either a negative COVID-19 test result or full COVID-19 vaccination is acceptable for entry, if the name on the digital proof matches the name on the concertgoer’s ID.

These protocols will apply to all shows on and beyond Aug. 29 until further notice.

Additionally, all vendors and staff at the venue are fully vaccinated, and the Les Schwab Amphitheater has placed extra sanitation stations around the venue, offers free masks at the concierge tent, and is now cashless at all points of sale.

Upcoming Les Schwab Amphitheater shows requiring proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 test:

Modest Mouse on Aug. 29

Brandi Carlile on Sept. 4 & 5

Death Cab for Cutie on Sept. 6

Dave Matthews Band on Sept. 8 (Proof of a negative test needs to be within 48 hours of show)

John Legend on Sept. 12

Lake Street Dive on Sept. 17

NEEDTOBREATHE on Sept. 18

Pink Martini on Sept. 19

Foreigner on Sept. 21

Lord Huron on Sept. 26

Luke Bryan on Sept. 30 & Oct. 1

My Morning Jacket on Oct. 3

311 on Oct. 7

Flogging Molly & Violent Femmes on Oct. 15

Jimmy Eat World & Taking Back Sunday on Oct. 16

About the Les Schwab Amphitheater

The Les Schwab Amphitheater is an independent, outdoor riverfront amphitheater built in Bend, Oregon’s historic Old Mill District in 2001. Since its first season in 2002, the Amphitheater has hosted more than 1 million guests at the venue for ticketed and free concerts, brew festivals and races. The venue currently accommodates 8,000 patrons for concerts and other events, including the second-largest craft beer fest in the Northwest. Learn more at www.bendconcerts.com.