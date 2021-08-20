Oregon reports 19 more COVID-19 related deaths, tops 3,000; 2,187 cases, record 866 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

OHA model: If current transmission level continues, cases will rise 'exponentially' in coming weeks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including an 87-year-old Deschutes County man, raising the state’s death toll past the 3,000 mark, to 3,012, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

“Today, we mark another sad milestone in the pandemic: Our 3,000th COVID-19 related death,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen.

“We grieve for every person lost to the virus," Allen said. "I offer my deepest sympathies to every family who has mourned a parent, sibling or child who has died from the disease. Every death serves as a sobering reminder of the devastating personal impact COVID-19 has on all of us.

"Our sadness is deepened by the realization that these deaths are increasingly preventable. We know that the available vaccines provide a reliable protective shield against serious illness and death from COVID-19. These vaccines are saving lives every day, and I urge every Oregonian who has not yet received the vaccine to please make a plan vaccinated.”

OHA also reported 2,187 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 252,977.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects higher increases in daily cases and hospitalizations

On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 forecast, which projects the possibility of continued higher COVID-19 associated hospitalizations and daily cases through Sept. 7.

According to the model, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated at 1.58 through July 14, more than double the 0.74 reported through mid-June.

At that same level of transmission, over the next two weeks, daily cases would increase “exponentially,” according to the report. The report projects a possible increase to 1,750 cases per 100,000 people, or an estimated 5,250 cases and 300 new hospitalizations per day between Aug. 25 and Sept. 7.

According to the report, immunity from vaccinations provides three times higher level of protection than natural immunity.

These projected increases can be minimized if people adopt the protective measures of wearing masks in public indoor spaces and get vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the report.

To date, more than 2.5 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the safe and highly effective vaccine and more than 2.3 million have completed a vaccine series.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 9,559 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,650 were initial doses and 1,401 were second doses administered on Thursday. The remaining 4,790 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

Oregon has now administered 2,746,350 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,820,789 first and second doses of Moderna and 192,535 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,574,229 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,365,495 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused lags in providers reporting updated information. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 866, which is 21 more than Thursday. There are 241 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which are 15 more than Thursday.

As of Friday morning, there were 39 available adult ICU beds out of 670 total (6% availability) and 363 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,222 (9% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

St. Charles Bend reported 59 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, 12 of whom were in the ICU, with all 12 on ventilators.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (19), Clackamas (74), Clatsop (35), Columbia (32), Coos (47), Crook (13), Curry (28), Deschutes (147), Douglas (168), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (19), Hood River (12), Jackson (148), Jefferson (13), Josephine (125), Klamath (40), Lane (240), Lincoln (32), Linn (108), Malheur (15), Marion (164), Morrow (12), Multnomah (235), Polk (34), Sherman (2), Tillamook (36), Umatilla (94), Union (17), Wallowa (5), Wasco (39), Washington (176), Yamhill (45).

NOTE: Oregon’s 2,983rd and 2,984th COVID-19 associated deaths, reported on Aug. 19 are the same person. Because of this error, OHA renumbered its reported deaths, starting with 2,994 Friday.

Oregon’s 2,994th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,995th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,996th COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 15 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,997th COVID-19 associated death is an 86-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 13 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,998th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on July 25 and died on July 31 at Providence St Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,999th COVID-19 associated death is an 87-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 19 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,000th COVID-19 associated death is a 79-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,001st COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Aug. 12 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,002nd COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,003rd COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,004th COVID-19 associated death is a 64-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,005th COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,006th COVID-19 associated death is a 65-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 4 and died on Aug. 18 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,007th COVID-19 associated death is a 100-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Aug. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,008th COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 5 at Oregon Health and Sciences University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,009th COVID-19 associated death is a 67-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on July 5 and died on Aug. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,010th COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Aug. 10 and died on Aug. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,011th COVID-19 associated death is a 96-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,012nd COVID-19 associated death is a 95-year-old woman from Wasco County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 14 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

NOTE: Updated information is available for Oregon’s 2,282nd COVID-19 associated death. He is a 78-year-old-man from Umatilla County. He was originally reported as a Washington County resident.

Updated information is available for Oregon’s 1,769th COVID-19 associated death. He is a 69-year-old-man from Umatilla County. Additional information is also known about Oregon’s 1,822nd COVID-19 associated death. He is a 64-year-old man from Umatilla County. Both were originally reported as Malheur county residents.

