St. Charles looking to expand new COVID-19 treatment after ‘very encouraging’ results

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- After promising results from St. Charles' new COVID-19 therapy treatment, the health system is looking to expand to more sites across Central Oregon.

St. Charles introduced the monoclonal antibody therapy in early July as a way to help people with mild to moderate COVID-19 fight off the disease and, hopefully, avoid hospitalization.

According to the St. Charles website, the treatment uses monoclonal antibodies to "mimic the immune system’s natural antibodies, which fight back against harmful antigens such as viruses. Whereas the body takes time to produce natural antibodies, monoclonal antibody treatment allows a sick person to fight the virus earlier, which may prevent them from getting sicker and needing to be hospitalized."

Currently, monoclonal antibody treatment is only available to people who are at high risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19, and they cannot self-refer themselves for the treatment. A physician must make the referral, and infusion would ideally be administered within three days of a positive COVID-19 test or within 10 days of symptom onset.

In a community statement released Thursday, St. Charles CEO Joe Sluka said, "Our experience with this therapy so far has been very encouraging in keeping COVID-positive patients from needing hospitalization."

