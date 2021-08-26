St. Charles to limit use of its drive-thru COVID-19 testing site near Bend hospital

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting Friday, St. Charles says its drive-through COVID-19 testing site near its Bend hospital will no longer provide testing for individuals needing results for the purposes of travel or attending an event.

Those who are scheduled for a procedure, have a known COVID-19 exposure or are symptomatic are still encouraged to use the service, the health system said.

Drive-through COVID-19 testing is available in the back of the parking lot of the 2600 NE Neff Road building every day from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To access drive-through testing, visitors are asked to please follow directional signs.