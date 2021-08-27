Bend’s Tower Theatre to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test

Coronavirus

Starting Sept. 10

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – The Tower Theatre in downtown Bend on Friday joined the list of venues that will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative COVID-19 test result for event attendees, starting Sept. 10.

Here's the announcement, as posted on their website:

The safety of Tower patrons, staff, volunteers and performers is of paramount importance. With the increase in COVID-19 cases and illness, and evolving industry norms and best practices, beginning September 10, 2021, the Tower Theatre will require proof of full vaccination for entry to all performances. Those not fully vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, must show proof of a negative result from an approved COVID test taken within 72 hours of the performance. “Fully vaccinated” means receiving the final vaccination dose of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson at least 14 days before the performance date. All patrons need to provide this information as a condition of entry. Based on Oregon mandates, mask wearing is also required inside the venue, regardless of vaccination status.

These protocols extend until further notice and are subject to review and change according to federal, state and county recommendations and guidelines.

If you are sick or not feeling well, please stay home. Refunds will be issued to anyone exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms when they arrive.



In lieu of a refund, please consider helping sustain the performing arts in Central Oregon by:

· Donating the price of your unused tickets as a tax-deductible gift to the Tower

· Crediting the ticket amount to your account or exchanging for a future program

· Purchasing a Tower membership

· Texting “Tower” to 44321 with a special contribution

PLEASE NOTE: An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people gather. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. By entering the Tower Theatre's facilities, employees and patrons voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19.

For concerns, questions and more info, contact:

541-317-0700

info@towertheatre.org

Thank you for your patience and continued loyalty. We look forward to seeing you at the Tower soon!