Oregon reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, record 3,207 new cases, nearly 1,100 hospitalizations

Deschutes' 296 cases third-highest in state; new modeling predicts continued rise in cases, hospitalizations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,115, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 3,207 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 268,401. Friday marked the latest record high number of new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state. Previously, the record was 2,971 new confirmed and presumptive cases, set eight days earlier.

New COVID-19 modeling report projects continued increase in daily cases and hospitalizations

On Friday, the Oregon Health Authority released its latest COVID-19 forecast.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate – the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates – was estimated at 1.21 on Aug. 11, projecting a slight decline in the estimated growth of new cases from last week’s modeling scenario.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, or 3,000 daily cases and 165 hospitalizations by Sept. 7.

The modeling report also predicted a scenario based on a projected increase in face mask use among Oregonians between Aug. 11 and Aug. 31.

If the trend of Oregonians complying with the protective measure were to increase from 49% to 80%, the growth of new daily cases would be somewhat lower – an estimated 850 per 100,000 people. That translates to 2,550 new cases and 135 hospitalizations by Sept. 7.

Vaccinations remain the most effective tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19, OHA said.

To date, more than 2.6 million Oregonians have received at least one dose of the safe and highly effective vaccine and nearly 2.4 million people have completed a vaccine series.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,098, which is 13 more than Thursday. There are 308 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine more than Thursday.

There are 40 available adult ICU beds out of 663 total (6% availability) and 305 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,279 (7% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported 74 COVID-19 patients early Friday, 15 in the ICU, all on ventilators.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 11,104 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 3,152 were initial doses and 1,630 were second doses administered on Thursday. The remaining 5,619 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 8,194 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,789,390 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,837,163 first and second doses of Moderna and 197,070 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,610,916 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,389,358 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

Monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19

Getting diagnosed with COVID-19 can be scary. However, in addition to the safe and effective vaccines we have in the U.S., we now have more treatments available that can reduce the severity of COVID-19 in those who have become infected.

Monoclonal antibody (mAb) treatments have the potential to save lives and relieve the burden currently placed on Oregon’s health care system. The treatment is now available in both subcutaneous (an injection) and intravenous (IV) form.

One monoclonal antibody treatment is currently available in Oregon through Health and Human Services (HHS) for free and has proven to be effective against the Delta variant.

People ages 12 and older, who weigh at least 88 lbs. and meet the following requirements may be eligible for mAb treatment:

Have tested positive for COVID-19.

Are experiencing mild or moderate symptoms of COVID-19.

Had first symptoms within the last 10 days.

Are considered high risk for going into the hospital because of age, weight, pregnancy, immunosuppressive disease or treatment for some other chronic disease. See the full list.

To learn more about mAb treatment, read the full story on Oregon Vaccine News.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (33), Clackamas (187), Clatsop (29), Columbia (26), Coos (88), Crook (21), Curry (13), Deschutes (296), Douglas (216), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (11), Hood River (14), Jackson (313), Jefferson (27), Josephine (186), Klamath (41), Lake (2), Lane (298), Lincoln (58), Linn (149), Malheur (34), Marion (317), Morrow (17), Multnomah (243), Polk (104), Tillamook (52), Umatilla (74), Union (15), Wallowa (8), Wasco (26), Washington (227) and Yamhill (67).

Oregon’s 3,096th COVID-19 associated death is a 42-year-old woman from Jackson County who died on Aug. 5. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death.

Oregon’s 3,097th COVID-19 associated death is an 89-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,098th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,099th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,100th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,101st COVID-19 associated death is a 29-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died at Adventist Health Portland. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,102nd COVID-19 associated death is an 81-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 23 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,103rd COVID-19 associated death is a 78-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Aug. 26 at Adventist Health Tillamook. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,104th COVID-19 associated death is a 70-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Aug. 18 and died on Aug. 25 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,105th COVID-19 associated death is an 80-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 11 and died on Aug. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,106th COVID-19 associated death is a 61-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug 10 and. died on Aug. 24 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,107th COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,108th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 24 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,109th COVID-19 associated death is a 58-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 21 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,110th COVID-19 associated death is a 75-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 5 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,111th COVID-19 associated death is a 57-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 3 and died on Aug. 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,112th COVID-19 associated death is a 45-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,113th COVID-19 associated death is a 71-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,114th COVID-19 associated death is a 74-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 19 and died on Aug. 25 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,115th COVID-19 associated death is a 62-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on Aug. 1 and died on Aug. 22 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

