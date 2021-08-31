Oregon reports 43 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,414 new cases, increase to 1,162 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 43 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,198, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 2,414 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 276,286.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,162, which is 42 more than Monday. There are 322 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than Monday.

There are 43 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (6% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,288 (7% availability).

St. Charles reported 75 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, nine of whom were in the ICU, with eight on ventilators. Sixty of the 75 patients and six of the nine patients in the ICU were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms. Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 9,259 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of this total, 4,656 were administered on Monday: 2,388 were initial doses and 1,542 were second doses. The remaining 4,603 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 8,554 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,812,341 first and second doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,845,432 first and second doses of Moderna and 199,233 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,629,110 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,402,714 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (149), Clatsop (8), Columbia (22), Coos (87), Crook (45), Curry (14), Deschutes (137), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Grant (7), Harney (21), Hood River (3), Jackson (118), Jefferson (27), Josephine (112), Klamath (87), Lake (18), Lane (170), Lincoln (8), Linn (169), Malheur (73), Marion (188), Morrow (6), Multnomah (210), Polk (94), Tillamook (22), Umatilla (86), Union (12), Wallowa (7), Wasco (30), Washington (148) and Yamhill (98).

Note: Information on COVID-19 related deaths will follow in an updated news release.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 17,457 17,457 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 85,911 85,911 Pfizer Comirnaty 41,827 41,827 Grand Total 0 145,195 145,195

1Updated: 08/31/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.