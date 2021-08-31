St. Charles Bend begins daily reports on vaccination status of COVID hospitalizations, ICU patients

Coronavirus

Also will list how many are under or over 60 years old

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the COVID-19 delta variant continues to surge in cases across the country, reflected in Central Oregon's numbers, St. Charles is still reporting a record numbers of hospitalizations, and has begun releasing more information about those patients.

The hospital system announced Monday on Facebook it will be releasing daily updates on its COVID-19 page on the vaccination status for its hospitalized and ICU COVID-19 patients, as well as a breakdown on how many are under or over 60 years of age.

As of Tuesday morning, the hospital system was reporting 75 COVID patients, 15 of which were fully vaccinated, while 22 were younger than 60. Two of the patients younger than 60 were fully vaccinated.

There were nine patients in the ICU, three of whom were fully vaccinated. One of the fully vaccinated ICU patients was under 60.

Previously, the hospital was reporting its daily COVID-19 patient and ICU counts, as well as the number of ICU patients on ventilators, but without the vaccination status or age ranges.

Jack Hirsh has reached out to hospital officials for more information and will have a full report starting on NewsChannel 21 Fox @ 4.