Bend-La Pine plan for students to eat lunch outside as weather allows has some parents upset

Coronavirus

One is 'seriously considering pulling her (student) out'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As school starts next week, plans for keeping students safe are being finalized. The Bend-La Pine School Board discussed meal service at its August 24 meeting and what the best course of action should be for students eating lunch, backing the staff's plans for most meals to be eaten outdoors -- and that's not sitting well with some parents.

The board approved a plan to have students eat lunch outside on school grounds, as weather permits. When eating outside isn't possible, students will eat in designated areas inside.

Although the board approved the plan, some were apprehensive about moving forward, due to a lack of clarity.

The plan states that students will eat inside according to certain parameters, but those parameters are not clearly stated. You can find a link to the plan here.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Cook said at the meeting that if the temperature is below 20 degrees, students will eat inside.

However, some parents are uncomfortable with that plan, and some are upset enough to be considering pulling their kids out of in-person classes.

