Oregon reports 20 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2 from Crook County, 2,453 cases

Coronavirus

As St. Charles reports record 96 patients, state model projects case, hospitalization declines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including two from Crook County, raising the state’s death toll to 3,414, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

This week's two Crook County deaths of a 63-year-old man and 94-year-old woman raises the county's death toll to 34.

Oregon Health Authority reported 2,453 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 296,825.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations

OHA released Friday its latest COVID-19 forecast, showing a projected decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through late September.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at .88 on Aug. 25, projecting a decline in the estimated growth of new cases and hospitalizations over last week’s modeling scenario.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 490 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 1,460 daily cases and 80 hospitalizations for the two-week period between Sept.15 and Sept. 28.

The modeling report labeled that projection “optimistic,” because the projection was based on the lowest point of transmission.

The report proposed an alternative scenario, factoring in assumptions around the impacts of reopening schools and many public events scheduled during the month of September. In that scenario, new cases are estimated at 635 per 100,000 people, or an average of 1,910 cases and 107 hospitalizations over the same period.

Vaccinations remain the most effective tool for slowing the spread of COVID-19, OHA said. Oregonians are also encouraged to wear masks when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,148, which is two fewer than Thursday. There are 280 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than Thursday.

There are 64 available adult ICU beds out of 644 total (10% availability) and 342 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,371 (8% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported yet another record of 96 COVID-19 patients as of early Friday, 10 of whom were in the ICU, with nine on ventilators.

In the ICU, none of the 10 patients had been fully vaccinated, while 82 of the 96 total patients had not been fully vaccinated. Of the patients not fully vaccinated, 28 are under 60 years of age and 53 are 50 and older, while two of the 15 fully vaccinated patients are under 60 and 13 are 60 or older.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 10,166 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of this total, 4,734 were administered on Sept. 9: 2,466 were initial doses, 1,678 were second doses and 544 were third doses. The remaining 5,432 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,549 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,863,689 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,867,541 doses of Moderna and 204,737 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,669,256 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,428,279 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (37), Benton (38), Clackamas (139), Clatsop (7), Columbia (38), Coos (34), Crook (31), Curry (8), Deschutes (199), Douglas (129), Grant (12), Harney (11), Hood River (7), Jackson (156), Jefferson (23), Josephine (77), Klamath (44), Lake (12), Lane (248), Lincoln (42), Linn (173), Malheur (24), Marion (201), Morrow (8), Multnomah (246), Polk (67), Sherman (1), Tillamook (37), Umatilla (89), Union (43), Wallowa (9), Wasco (28), Washington (190) and Yamhill (45).

Oregon’s 3,395th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 9. Location of death is being confirmed. He had no underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,396th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,397th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 25 and died on Sept. 9 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,398th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Sept. 8 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,399th COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 20 and died on Sept. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,400th COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,401st COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,402nd COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,403rd COVID-19 death is a 76-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 23 and died on Sept. 8 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,404th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Sept. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,405th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 9 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,406th COVID-19 death is an 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 9 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,407th COVID-19 death is a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 8 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,408th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 30 and died on Sept. 4 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,409th COVID-19 death is an 87-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 6 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,410th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Sept. 8 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,411th COVID-19 death is a 52-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Aug. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,412th COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Sept. 1 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,413th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 1 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,414th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Aug. 21 and died on Aug. 31 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.