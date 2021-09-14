Oregon reports 44 more COVID-19 related deaths, 2,040 new cases; St. Charles hospitalizations down

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,490, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 2,040 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 303,532.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,082, which is seven more than Monday. There are 288 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 more than Monday.

There are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 656 total (7% availability) and 337 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,282 (8% availability).

St. Charles Bend reported 87 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, 15 of whom were in the ICU, with 14 of ventilators. That is 11 fewer patients than the record 98 reported on Monday. One of Tuesday's 15 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, while 10 of the 87 total patients were fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 8,392 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday.

Of this total, 4,301 were administered on Monday: 2,307 were initial doses, 1,447 were second doses and 516 were third doses. The remaining 4,091 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,403 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,886,031 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,875,138 doses of Moderna and 206,735 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,685,261 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,443,376 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and were updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (29), Clackamas (160), Clatsop (35), Columbia (21), Coos (72), Crook (45), Curry (17), Deschutes (119), Douglas (102), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (15), Hood River (13), Jackson (117), Jefferson (15), Josephine (44), Klamath (86), Lake (36), Lane (136), Lincoln (11), Linn (69), Malheur (99), Marion (205), Morrow (14), Multnomah (155), Polk (44), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (80), Union (5), Wallowa (5), Wasco (20), Washington (160) and Yamhill (64).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in its daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 21,351 21,351 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 103,778 103,778 Pfizer Comirnaty 51,344 51,344 Grand total 0 176,473 176,473

1Updated: 09/14/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

