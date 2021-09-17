Bend’s Les Schwab Amphitheater to offer free COVID-19 testing before concerts

Coronavirus

At mobile clinic, from noon to 7 p.m. on concert days

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Starting with Friday's Lake Street Dive show, concertgoers at the Les Schwab Amphitheater will have access to free COVID-19 testing before each event, the venue announced Friday.

The amphitheater recently began requiring all concert attendees 12 and over to show proof of vaccination or proof of a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the show they’re attending.

The venue said it is partnering with Curative, an essential health services provider, to supply PCR and rapid antigen tests.

Curative will have a mobile clinic located in the westside parking lot of the Old Mill District, adjacent to the Les Schwab Amphitheater, on every concert day from noon to 7 p.m.

“This is just the next step in putting on shows safely and responsibly right now,” said Beau Eastes, marketing director for the Les Schwab Amphitheater.

Concertgoers that need proof of a negative COVID-19 test can sign up in advance for onsite testing at the Les Schwab Amphitheater by going to the following links:

Walk-up appointments are also accepted.

The Les Schwab Amphitheater said it has been following public health updates closely, communicating with public officials including the Bend City Council, and using several COVID-19 safety techniques since the start of the 2021 concert season.

All vendors and staff at the Les Schwab Amphitheater are fully vaccinated, and the venue has placed extra sanitation stations around the venue, offers free masks at the concierge tent, and is now cashless at all points of sale.

About the Les Schwab Amphitheater

The Les Schwab Amphitheater is an independent, outdoor riverfront amphitheater built in Bend, Oregon’s historic Old Mill District in 2001. Since its first season in 2002, the Amphitheater has hosted more than 1 million guests at the venue for ticketed and free concerts, brew festivals and races. The venue currently accommodates 8,000 patrons for concerts and other events, including the second-largest craft beer fest in the Northwest. Learn more at www.bendconcerts.com.