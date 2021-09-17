Free rapid COVID-19 testing at Les Schwab Amphitheater starts with Friday’s concert

Coronavirus

At mobile clinic, from noon to 7 p.m. on concert days

(Update: Adding video, comments from Les Schwab Amphitheater, Curative Inc.)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Concertgoers at the Les Schwab Amphitheater will have access to free COVID-19 testing before each event, starting Friday.

Beau Eastes, the venue's marketing director, said Friday he is excited they can make available the testing site.

"It just makes it more convenient for the concertgoer," he said. "Come down, get a rapid test, get a result within 15-30 minutes, and assuming that's negative, you'll be good to go to your show," Eastes said.

Eastes said with their policy requiring a vaccine card or a negative Covid test for everyone 12 and older, they wanted to make the process of getting a test more accessible.

"Wasn't even complaints so much, but it was us trying to think, how can we make this the easiest process possible for folks that aren't vaccinated that still want to come to show, instead of trying to go all over town and find a testing site?" Eastes said. "This is going to make that whole process a lot easier."

The amphitheater is partnering with Curative Inc., and a rapid testing tent will be outside the venue from noon to 7 p.m. for every concert for the rest of the season.

Curative Launch Manager Jay Fatley said the actual testing process is simple.

"It's a shallow nasal swab, it's just 15 seconds inside each nostril, and then you'll get your results sent to you through text or email 15 minutes later,” Fatley said.

He recommended signing up for an appointment on your phone ahead of time, to make the process go faster.

Flatley said testing is open to the entire public, not exclusively concertgoers.

And he said he's happy to help provide another option.

"It feels good to provide a service so people can still attend the concerts that they've purchased tickets for,” Flatley said

Eastes said if someone tests positive at the rapid testing site, they can get a full refund.

Concertgoers that need proof of a negative COVID-19 test can sign up in advance for onsite testing at the Les Schwab Amphitheater by going to the following links: