Free rapid COVID-19 testing at Les Schwab Amphitheater starts with Friday’s concert
At mobile clinic, from noon to 7 p.m. on concert days
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Concertgoers at the Les Schwab Amphitheater will have access to free COVID-19 testing before each event, starting Friday.
Beau Eastes, the venue's marketing director, said Friday he is excited they can make available the testing site.
"It just makes it more convenient for the concertgoer," he said. "Come down, get a rapid test, get a result within 15-30 minutes, and assuming that's negative, you'll be good to go to your show," Eastes said.
Eastes said with their policy requiring a vaccine card or a negative Covid test for everyone 12 and older, they wanted to make the process of getting a test more accessible.
"Wasn't even complaints so much, but it was us trying to think, how can we make this the easiest process possible for folks that aren't vaccinated that still want to come to show, instead of trying to go all over town and find a testing site?" Eastes said. "This is going to make that whole process a lot easier."
The amphitheater is partnering with Curative Inc., and a rapid testing tent will be outside the venue from noon to 7 p.m. for every concert for the rest of the season.
Curative Launch Manager Jay Fatley said the actual testing process is simple.
"It's a shallow nasal swab, it's just 15 seconds inside each nostril, and then you'll get your results sent to you through text or email 15 minutes later,” Fatley said.
He recommended signing up for an appointment on your phone ahead of time, to make the process go faster.
Flatley said testing is open to the entire public, not exclusively concertgoers.
And he said he's happy to help provide another option.
"It feels good to provide a service so people can still attend the concerts that they've purchased tickets for,” Flatley said
Eastes said if someone tests positive at the rapid testing site, they can get a full refund.
Concertgoers that need proof of a negative COVID-19 test can sign up in advance for onsite testing at the Les Schwab Amphitheater by going to the following links:
- PCR test: http://cur.tv/lesschwabpcr
- Rapid test: http://cur.tv/lesschwab
Note to the Anti-Vaxers: When your only argument is, “You won’t be getting my money” or “I won’t be going to anymore shows” NOBODY CARES! They don’t want you coughing all over somebody and getting other people sick. They sell enough tickets as it is, without your money or involvement. Get over yourself, do the responsible thing as a citizen of the USA and get vaccinated already.
Lol I went and wasn’t vaxed :3 front row baby! It was fun
I do not see getting vaccinated as the responsible thing. In my opinion, the most responsible thing I can do for my family is to not take a vaccine that I find neither safe nor effective. It is our medical right to not take it as well as our religious right to not take it.
Note to glutenghost: the vaxxed can still become infected and still spread the virus. Enjoy your show.
Said the guy who enjoys the safe gentrified music that takes place there. Only one show there all summer worthy of my cash. I thrashed maskless the entire night ghostlytoast! Wish I could have seen ya there Bro!!!
Haven’t you heard the so called vaccine doesn’t work.
If you had the China Bio Lab Virus you are immuned and don’t need the dangerous experimental Jab.
Not sure if you are being sarcastic or not, but not true.
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/your-health/reinfection.html
Cause the cdc is 100 percent accurate hahhaa
Personally, I dont trust the CDC and I feel that his comments are true.
Oh the irony. Sorry, you probably wont get it.
This is from the link you shared Barney and you are telling this man his opinion is not true based off of this? Reading through the link you shared I pulled this:
“Based on what we know from similar viruses, some reinfections are expected. We are still learning more about COVID-19.”
So you are taking that statement as fact and stating that you can get covid again because they are still learning more about covid and that based off of other viruses reinfections are expected?
WOW
He’s not being sarcastic. All these anti-vaxxers know this site is the place to go when you want to spread this garbage. KTVZ is the official Covid disinformation site for Central Oregon, have a *sparkling* day.
I have deleted or refuted all such information I can in recent weeks. Feel free to do so as well. Or do you wish the comment system to go away?
And Facebook is THE place to go for … all that stuff.
According to the CDC, “If you are fully vaccinated and become infected with the Delta Variant, you can spread the virus to others.” “People with weakened immune systems, including people who take immunosuppressive medications, may not be protected even if fully vaccinated.” https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/fully-vaccinated.html
According to Dr. Fauci, those who are vaccinated carry the same viral load as people who are not: https://thehill.com/homenews/sunday-talk-shows/565831-fauci-amount-of-virus-in-breakthrough-delta-cases-almost-identical
In this case, you’re probably safer to be around unvaccinated people who have had a recent test. Carry a card, in my opinion, is just a false sense of security at this point, knowing that the efficacy of the vaccines is waning (or we would not be looking at a 3rd shot being necessary).
Just curious…. Do they have any comment on what one would do with their tickets so late in the game if one were to test positive?
I wouldn’t accept the “free testing” for free concert tickets or any “freebie” for that matter.
And just this morning a local Doctor was on KBND telling us there are no rapid tests available because of employer weekly testing requirements and now apparently, crap like this. Also he reports the labs are backlogged. I guess if you think you have Covid and need to get tested, you’ll have to buy a concert ticket.
Why is it that every time a wave of the virus starts to level and go down there becomes more available and free testing?
It wasn’t the covid spreading crowd that sent us packing, it was the smoke that blew in from Oregon’s “managed” wildfires.