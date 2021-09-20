Oregon reports 25 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, 3 from C.O.; 3,359 new cases

Coronavirus

Two from Deschutes County, one from Crook County

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 25 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon over the past three days, three from Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,594, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

Central Oregon health departments reported three of the 25 deaths were residents of the region, two from Deschutes County, bringing the county's tally to 102 deaths, and one from Crook County, where the toll rose to 38.

OHA also reported 3,359 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state total to 313,161.

The 25 new deaths and 3,349 new cases reported Monday include data recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Sept. 17 and Sunday, Sept. 19.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 7,996 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of this total, 558 were administered on Sept. 9: 262 were initial doses, 273 were second doses and 20 were third doses. The remaining 4,400 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,996 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,919,890 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,887,420 doses of Moderna and 210,541 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,707,467 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,470,161 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 968, which is one fewer than Sunday. There are 278 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Sunday.

There are 63 available adult ICU beds out of 651 total (10% availability) and 330 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,246 (8% availability).

9/20/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 63 (10%) 31 (9%) 0 (0%) 10 (22%) 4 (7%) 0 (0%) 16 (30%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 330 (8%) 65 (3%) 4 (1%) 92 (15%) 31 (7%) 8 (16%) 77 (19%) 53 (46%)

St. Charles Bend reported 97 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, 15 of whom were in the ICU, with 14 on ventilators. Two of the 15 ICU patients were fully vaccinated, while 13 of the 97 total patients were fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Monday are in the following counties: Baker (26), Benton (74), Clackamas (258), Clatsop (15), Columbia (40), Coos (59), Crook (3), Curry (5), Deschutes (225), Douglas (115), Gilliam (1), Grant (3), Harney (18), Hood River (15), Jackson (226), Jefferson (32), Josephine (127), Klamath (56), Lake (16), Lane (363), Lincoln (35), Linn (171), Malheur (38), Marion (398), Morrow (14), Multnomah (413), Polk (55), Tillamook (19), Umatilla (49), Union (67), Wallowa (7), Wasco (23), Washington (313) and Yamhill (80).

Oregon reports 1,597 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 17, 996 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept.18, and 766 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept.19.

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information