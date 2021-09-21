Oregon reports 30 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,707 cases, 944 hospitalizations

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 30 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,624, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,707 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 314,841.

Public Health Indicators Dashboard update

OHA on Tuesday updated the summary tables for the Public Health Indicators Dashboard to include counts in addition to percentages for 1) emergency department visits for COVID-19-like illness visits, 2) timely case follow-up by local public health departments, and 3) cases traced to a known source. These dashboards are published weekly on Tuesdays with the most recent full week’s data. An error was identified and corrected in the percentage of COVID-19-like illness calculation, bringing the Public Health Indicators Dashboard into alignment with the emergency department data published daily in Oregon’s COVID-19 Update.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 944, which is 24 fewer than Monday. There are 264 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 fewer than Monday.

There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (9% availability) and 347 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,280 (8% availability).

9/21/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 59 (9%) 26 (7%) 3 (3%) 5 (11%) 7 (12%) 1 (10%) 14 (26%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 347 (8%) 84 (4%) 12 (2%) 78 (13%) 41 (9%) 7 (14%) 78 (19%) 47 (41%)

St. Charles Bend reported 88 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, with 15 in the ICU, 12 of them on ventilators. Two of the 15 ICU patients were fully vaccinated and 16 of the 88 total patients were fully vaccinated, officials said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 7,500 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of this total, 3,206 were administered on Monday: 1,322 were initial doses, 1,293 were second doses and 563 were third doses. The remaining 4,294 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 20.

The seven-day running average is now 7,754 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,925,018 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,889,267 doses of Moderna and 211,054 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,710,562 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,474,067 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 related data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (18), Clackamas (110), Clatsop (15), Columbia (12), Coos (86), Crook (13), Curry (11), Deschutes (80), Douglas (85), Grant (29), Harney (34), Hood River (4), Jackson (76), Jefferson (17), Josephine (25), Klamath (83), Lake (22), Lane (157), Lincoln (19), Linn (46), Malheur (60), Marion (173), Morrow (7), Multnomah (86), Polk (56), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (134), Union (21), Wasco (34), Washington (100) and Yamhill (71).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in OHA's daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 24,729 24,729 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 114,547 114,547 Pfizer Comirnaty 57,298 57,298 Grand total 0 196,574 196,574

1Updated: 09/21/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.