Redmond School Board refuses to fire Terrebonne teacher over mask refusal

Coronavirus

(Update: Board rejects recommendation to fire teacher)

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- On a split 3-2 vote Wednesday evening, the Redmond School Board rejected Superintendent Dr. Charan Cline's recommendation to terminate a Terrebonne fourth-grade teacher for refusing to wear a mask in class.

In a rare occurrence, Cline led a termination hearing evening for Tori Caudell of Terrebonne Community School.

"I'm sorry to be here today," Cline said. "It's not what I desire to do. It's what I have to do."

Cline said he had the extremely unpleasant task of holding the hearing to recommend the termination of Caudell following her insubordination for not wearing a mask.

Caudell said she has been a committed teacher for 23 years, and claimed she's standing up for her people and her medical freedom, and has no intention of ever wearing a mask.

She said the rest of the school district is following what she called "tyrants" and that the state's mask mandate is not legal.

Based on the school board's procedure, Cline and Caudell were each given 15 minutes to speak, followed by a five-minute rebuttal by both parties.

A motion to accept Cline's recommendation and terminate Caudell failed for lack of a second.

On a second motion, to reject the recommendation and retain Caudell, the three in favor were school board members Michael Summers, Shawn Hartfield and Keri Lopez. The two who voted against in were Liz Goodrich and Jill Cummings

Several school board members said although Caudell did violate the mask mandate, they considered termination was a last resort and wanted to seek other alternatives.

School district spokeswoman Sheila Miller said, "The district will work with the employee to determine an employment decision regarding Ms. Caudell’s assignment. We haven’t had a situation like this before, so we are not yet sure what that process will look like."

