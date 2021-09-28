Pfizer booster dose vaccinations now available across Central Oregon

Coronavirus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pfizer booster dose vaccinations are now available for eligible individuals at many locations across Central Oregon, health officials said Tuesday.

The easiest and fastest way to get a booster dose is to schedule an appointment at a pharmacy through www.vaccines.gov or by calling your primary health care provider. Limited quantities are also available at Deschutes County Health Services walk-in clinics.

The following groups of people who received the Pfizer vaccine should receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their second dose:

People 65 and older,

People living in a long-term care facility, and

People 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.

People ages 18-64 who received the Pfizer vaccine may also receive a booster dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months after their second dose if they:

Have underlying medical conditions, or/and

Are at higher risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to occupational or institutional setting.

“If you’re eligible for a Pfizer booster vaccination, the fastest way to get vaccinated is to visit www.vaccine.gov to schedule an appointment at a pharmacy or by calling your primary healthcare provider,” said Nahad Sadr-Azodi, Deschutes County's public health director. “As you await a booster dose, your current vaccination still provides strong protection against serious illness.”

Those receiving second or booster doses must bring their vaccination card to receive the next dose. Deschutes County residents who need a replacement vaccination card can request one by visiting https://www.deschutes.org/health/page/replacement-vaccination-cards.



For more information about booster doses, visit www.deschutes.org/covid19vaccine.