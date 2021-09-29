Oregon reports 21 more COVID-19 deaths, 2,011 new cases; deaths, cases, hospitalizations fall

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 21 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,771, the Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday, also issuing a weekly report showing a decline in deaths, cases and hospitalizations.

OHA reported 2,011 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, bringing the state total to 328,184.

COVID-19 weekly cases, hospitalizations and deaths decline

The Oregon Health Authority’s COVID-19 Weekly Report, released Wednesday, shows decreases in daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

OHA reported 11,410 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Sept. 20 through Sunday, Sept. 26. That represents a 2.1% decrease from the previous week, despite a 13% increase in testing.

Newly reported cases have now fallen for four consecutive weeks. The incidence of reported COVID-19 continues to be higher in Oregon counties with lower vaccination rates.

There were 512 new COVID-19 hospitalizations, down from 579 last week, which marks a 12% reduction and the third consecutive week of declines.

There were 115 reported COVID-19 related deaths, down from 148 reported the previous week.

There were 159,442 tests for COVID-19 for the week of Sept. 19 through Sept. 25. The percentage of positive tests was 8.9%, down from 10.5% the previous week.

Wednesday’s COVID-19 Weekly Outbreak Report shows 186 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities and congregate living settings, with three or more confirmed cases and one or more COVID-19 related deaths.

New Variant Classification added to OHA Daily Data Update and Variant Counts Dashboards

Starting Wednesday, OHA’s COVID-19 Daily Data Update and Variant Counts dashboards will include the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s new classification of SARS-CoV-2 variants, designated as Variants Being Monitored (VBM).

This classification includes variants previously designated as Variants of Interest (VOIs) or Variants of Concern (VOCs) that are no longer detected or are circulating at very low levels in the U.S., and do not pose a significant or imminent risk to public health in this country.

Variant classification scheme defines four classes of SARS-CoV-2 variants:

There has been some recent movement of variants among classifications, including:

Alpha (B.1.1.7, Q.1-Q.8), Beta (B.1.351, B.1.351.2, B.1.351.3), and Gamma (P.1, P.1.1, P.1.2) have been downgraded from Variants of Concern to Variants Being Monitored based on significant and sustained reduction in national and regional proportions.

Eta (B.1.525), Iota (B.1.526), Kappa (B.1.617.1) and B.1.617.3 have been downgraded from Variants of Interest to Variants Being Monitored based on significant and sustained reduction in national and regional proportions.

Additional Variants Being Monitored include Epsilon (B.1.427 and B.1.429) and Zeta (P.2) based on their previous classification as Variants of Concern or Variants of Interest.

To date, no Variants of High Consequence have been identified in the United States.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 811, which is 11 fewer than Tuesday. There are 235 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two fewer than Tuesday.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 631 total (9% availability) and 345 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,218 (8% availability).

9/29/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 56 (9%) 22 (6%) 9 (11%) 9 (21%) 3 (5%) 3 (30%) 5 (10%) 5 (20%) Adult non-ICU beds available 345 (8%) 78 (4%) 64 (10%) 79 (13%) 34 (8%) 10 (20%) 31 (8%) 49 (43%)

St. Charles Bend reported 76 COVID-19 patients early Wednesday, 10 of whom were in the ICU, with seven on ventilators. Eight of the 10 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, and 58 of the 76 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Wednesday that 11,372 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. Of this total, 6,366 were administered on Tuesday: 1,586 were initial doses, 1,562 were second doses and 133 were third doses. The remaining 5,006 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 28.

The seven-day running average is now 7,079 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,976,193 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,903,293 doses of Moderna and 214,562 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Wednesday, 2,734,440 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,505,080 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Wednesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday are in the following counties: Baker (24), Benton (32), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (53), Crook (24), Curry (10), Deschutes 205), Douglas (53), Gilliam (1), Grant (1), Harney (14), Hood River (11), Jackson (135), Jefferson (40), Josephine (16), Klamath (48), Lake (10), Lane (100), Lincoln (46), Linn (95), Malheur (32), Marion (217), Morrow (11), Multnomah (193), Polk (95), Sherman (1), Tillamook (7), Umatilla (80), Union (32), Wallowa (11), Wasco (26), Washington (182) and Yamhill (46)

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information