Oregon reports 24 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1 from Crook County; 1,686 new cases

New OHA modeling shows cases, hospitalizations declining

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 24 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, including crook County's 40th death, raising the state’s death toll to 3,815, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 1,686 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 331,709.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations

OHA released Friday its latest COVID-19 forecast, showing a continued decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through mid-October.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at .81 on Sept. 15, which is lower than last week’s projection.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 320 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 955 daily cases and 56 hospitalizations, for the two-week period between Oct. 6 and Oct. 19.

The modeling report also estimated the potential impact of a 20% increase in transmission.

Under that scenario, the pace of declining newly diagnosed cases and hospitalizations would slow considerably, with an estimated average of 505 per 100,000 people, projecting an estimated average of 1,515 new cases and 94 hospitalizations over the same period.

The report also indicated that hospitals across the state are seeing declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations. However, COVID-19 bed occupancy levels remain higher than during previous surges.

The report also noted a slow increase in high-risk behaviors and protocol fatigue.

Vaccinations remain the most effective shield against COVID-19, OHA said, and Oregonians should wear masks when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds.

This week’s model shows that mask-wearing recommendations and requirements have correlated with declines in the number of new cases reported each day and in hospitalizations.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 792, which is 24 fewer than Thursday. There are 223 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight fewer than yesterday.

There are 49 available adult ICU beds out of 696 total (7% availability) and 320 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,234 (8% availability).

10/1/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 49 (7%) 26 (7%) 0 (0%) 7 (8%) 8 (14%) 1 (10%) 3 (6%) 4 (16%) Adult non-ICU beds available 320 (8%) 65 (3%) 18 (3%) 115 (18%) 37 (8%) 5 (11%) 41 (10%) 39 (34%)

St. Charles Bend reported 72 COVID-19 patients early Friday, seven of whom were in the ICU, with six on ventilators. All seven ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said, while 58 of the 72 patients were not fully vaccinated.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 11,910 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of this total, 7,349 were administered on Thursday: 1,548 were initial doses, 1,909 were second doses and 3,854 were third doses. The remaining 4,561 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 7,664 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,995,497 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,906,569 doses of Moderna and 215,764 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,740,304 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,512,384 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Dashboard updated for tracking boosters and third doses

Current and historical third doses were added to the Oregon COVID-19 Vaccine Daily Update dashboard on Sept. 9. A third dose is specifically for those who are immunocompromised and may not have built up adequate protective immunity with their first series of vaccines. Only Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for third doses at this time.

Current booster shots were added to the same dashboard Friday. A booster shot is for people whose immunity may be fading after they complete their first vaccination series. Only the Pfizer Comirnaty vaccine is authorized for boosters at this time. Booster doses are recommended for people age 65 and older, those at risk of severe COVID-19 disease and people age 18-64 who are at risk of increased SARS-CoV-2 virus exposure or transmission because of where they work or live.

Historical booster doses will be incorporated soon. Third doses and booster doses are currently reported together.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (29), Clackamas (56), Clatsop (12), Columbia (26), Coos (33), Crook (43), Curry (5), Deschutes (145), Douglas (35), Harney (21), Hood River (14), Jackson (72), Jefferson (14), Josephine (42), Klamath (96), Lake (14), Lane (153), Lincoln (18), Linn (81), Malheur (26), Marion (168), Morrow (10), Multnomah (174), Polk (74), Sherman (1), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (60), Union (15), Wallowa (4), Wasco (21), Washington (131) and Yamhill (74).

Oregon’s 3,792nd COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 22 at Adventist Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,793rd COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died Sept. 1 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,794th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 19 and died on Sept. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,795th COVID-19 related death is a 57-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,796th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,797th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Union County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Sept. 29 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,798th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,799th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Sept. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,800th COVID-19 related death is an 80-year-old man from Crook County who died on Sept. 14 at his residence. Date of positive test is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,801st COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 29 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,802nd COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 30 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,803rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Josephine County who died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Date of positive test is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,804th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Harney County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 23 at St. Charles Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,805th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 27 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,806th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 22 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,807th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Sept. 6 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,808th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 30 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,809th COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Sept. 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,810th COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 20 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,811th COVID-19 related death is a 70-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Sept. 30 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,812th COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,813th COVID-19 related death is an 89-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 24 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,814th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Sept. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,815th COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 8 and died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

