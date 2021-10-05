Oregon reports 44 more COVID-19 related deaths, 1,650 new cases

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations decline by 36, to 733

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 44 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,867, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,650 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 336,598.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 733, which is 36 fewer than Monday. There are 186 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than Monday.

There are 67 available adult ICU beds out of 708 total (9% availability) and 291 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,222 (7% availability).

10/5/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 67 (9%) 28 (8%) 8 (8%) 11 (12%) 6 (10%) 1 (10%) 8 (14%) 5 (20%) Adult non-ICU beds available 291 (7%) 59 (3%) 19 (3%) 81 (13%) 33 (8%) 9 (18%) 59 (15%) 31 (27%)

St. Charles reported 83 COVID-19 patients as of early Tuesday, 16 of whom were in the ICU, with 12 on ventilators. Fifteen of the 16 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated, while 66 of the 83 total patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Tuesday that 10,502 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. Of this total, 6,439 were administered on Monday: 1,297 were initial doses, 1,621 were second doses and 3,485 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,063 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 11,039 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,038,224 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,912,074 doses of Moderna and 217,446 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,750,900 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,527,584 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday are in the following counties: Baker (10), Benton (14), Clackamas (119), Clatsop (8), Columbia (17), Coos (30), Crook (55), Curry (11), Deschutes (100), Douglas (68), Grant (2), Harney (16), Hood River (7), Jackson (81), Jefferson (5), Josephine (7), Klamath (113), Lake (19), Lane (132), Lincoln (8), Linn (71), Malheur (70), Marion (154), Morrow (7), Multnomah (126), Polk (49), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (110), Union (10), Wallowa (2), Wasco (28), Washington (131), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (61).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3

OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.

Vaccine type Doses recalled Non-viable, spoiled or expired Grand total Janssen COVID-19 vaccine 31,697 31,697 Moderna COVID-19 vaccine 132,847 132,847 Pfizer Comirnaty 70,555 70,555 Grand total 0 235,099 235,099

1Updated: 10/05/21

2Data source: ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS)

3Data is preliminary and subject to change.

