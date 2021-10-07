Oregon reports 59 more COVID-19 related deaths; 3/4 of recent cases among unvaccinated

Coronavirus

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 59 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,959, the Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday.

OHA also reported 1,453 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, bringing the state total to 339,556.

OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report

OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, found that 75.6% of the 10,411 reported COVID-19 cases between Sept. 26 through Oct. 2 occurred in people who were unvaccinated.

There were 2,542 breakthrough cases, accounting for 24.4% of all cases.

The average age of the breakthrough cases during that period was 46. Forty-nine breakthrough cases involved residents of care facilities, senior living communities or other congregate care settings. There were 91 breakthrough cases in people ages 12 to 17.

To date, there have been 28,075 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The average age of all cases is 48. Breakthrough cases have been reported in all 36 counties.

Cases of COVID-19 are far more common in unvaccinated people, OHA said. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is currently approximately four times higher than in vaccinated people.

To date, 4.5% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.8% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died was 81.

"Vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce the spread of COVID-19," the agency said.

"The number of vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Oregon remains very small when compared to the more than 2.75 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine," OHA added.

The latest breakthrough report can be found here.

Pediatric Weekly dashboard update

OHA published Thursday its latest dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.

This dashboard replaces the previous report and is published weekly on Thursdays with the most recent full week’s data.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 699, which is 31 fewer than Wednesday. There are 173 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 14 fewer than Wednesday.

There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 689 total (7% availability) and 286 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,236 (7% availability).

10/7/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 51 (7%) 24 (7%) 5 (5%) 8 (9%) 5 (8%) 2 (20%) 5 (10%) 2 (8%) Adult non-ICU beds available 286 (7%) 72 (4%) 7 (1%) 91 (15%) 33 (8%) 4 (9%) 43 (11%) 36 (31%)

St. Charles Bend reported 78 COVID-19 patients as of early Thursday, 15 of whom were in the ICU, with 10 on ventilators. Thirteen of the 15 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 61 of the 78 patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital said.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Thursday that 16,508 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Wednesday. Of that total, 1,224 were initial doses, 1,360 were second doses and 3,546 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 10,340 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday.

The seven-day running average is now 11,692 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,079,816 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,919,046 doses of Moderna and 219,615 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Thursday, 2,762,379 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,543,105 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Thursday.

Finding information, vaccine providers and testing sites is easy with the GVO

The Get Vaccinated Oregon (GVO) tool has been a great resource to find vaccine events and providers and conveniently stay up to date on the latest COVID-19 news.

In case you haven’t used it before, the GVO is a website that connects you to maps, websites, hours of operation and phone numbers of vaccination sites, including pharmacies, clinics and community “pop-up” events.

With more important news about booster shots and pediatric (11 years and younger) vaccines expected in the coming weeks, now is the time to become a GVO subscriber. It’s easy to sign-up and once you do, you’ll have the most up-to-date information at your fingertips to help keep you and your family protected against COVID-19.

Testing providers added to the locator map

Now GVO subscribers are also able to search for COVID-19 testing service locations convenient to them on the GVO locator map.

For details on how to sign up for a GVO account, check out this guide.

Now is the time to resubscribe, add someone to your account or create a new account, and please spread the word to friends and family, especially those who may not be vaccinated yet!

For more information and to create an account, visit Get Vaccinated Oregon.

Cases and COVID-19 deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties: Baker (18), Benton (16), Clackamas (69), Clatsop (10), Columbia (26), Coos (34), Crook (29), Curry (3), Deschutes (71), Douglas (61), Grant (2), Harney (13), Hood River (19), Jackson (73), Jefferson (20), Josephine (28), Klamath (64), Lake (8), Lane (123), Lincoln (9), Linn (85), Malheur (38), Marion (116), Morrow (7), Multnomah (151), Polk (69), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (71), Union (14), Wallowa (6), Wasco (13), Washington (134) and Yamhill (51).

Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.