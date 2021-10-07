Third-generation Bend nurse facing termination at St. Charles over COVID-19 vaccine refusal

Coronavirus

'Natural immunity' effectiveness vs. vaccine still being debated

BEND, Ore (KTVZ) -- A third-generation nurse at St. Charles Bend is among those at risk of being terminated because she is not willing to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

She states that her personal decision against the vaccine rests upon her religious convictions.

After speaking with the hospital's Human Resources Department, she said she was informed they would not be able to accommodate her position as a bedside nurse wearing the PPE (personal protective equipment) N95 mask.

She told NewsChannel21 she and her husband have already had positive COVID tests and thus have a natural immunity, though the effectiveness of natural immunity vs. the vaccine is still a matter of scientific debate, as a report Thursday from NBC News notes.

Bola Gbadebo is speaking with the woman on Thursday. Her report is coming up on Fox @ 4.