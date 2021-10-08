Bend HS football team cancels game due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

Not enough healthy players to play

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- High schools are gearing up for Friday night lights once again, but Bend Senior High will not be on the field this week.

The Lava Bears' assistant football coach confirmed there are not enough players to fill a full roster due to Covid-19.

Assistant Coach Kevin Cooper wouldn't go into details but said there's a mix of players who tested positive and those who are quarantining as a precaution.

The Oregon Health Authority lists at least two staff members at Bend Senior High with Covid-19.

Cooper also said next week's game has been postponed to Saturday, but that the reason is not COVID-related.

Looking at the number of Covid-19 cases reported recently by Bend-La Pine Schools, Bend Senior High is leading other schools with 21 cases. Mountain View High is close behind, with 19 cases. Caldera High reports 13, Summit High has nine, La Pine seven, REALMS High with two, and Skyline High with zero active cases.

NewsChannel 21 reached out to the school district and Bend Senior High coaches. Both declined to comment, saying to provide details would violate HIPPA federal patient privacy laws.