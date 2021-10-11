Oregon reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths over weekend, 2 from C.O., as toll tops 4,000

Coronavirus

'Even more heartbreaking, because many of these deaths are preventable' with vaccine, OHA director says

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, two from Central Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,002, the Oregon Health Authority reported Monday.

OHA also reported 2,895 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Monday, bringing the state's total to 343,993.

“Today, Oregon has now recorded more than 4,000 deaths,” said Oregon Health Authority Director Patrick Allen. “That’s two short months since we last paused to mark the painful milestone of 3,000 COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon. Our condolences go out to everyone who has lost a loved one, a family member, a friend or a neighbor.

“These two milestones tell the story of how swiftly and severely the Delta variant has moved through our communities," Allen said.

“This is even more heartbreaking, because many of these deaths are preventable. COVID-19 vaccines are widely available throughout Oregon, and the vaccines are our best protection against serious illness and death from this virus. My message to Oregonians today is simple: The Delta variant has changed everything. Please, get vaccinated as soon as you can.”

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 644, which is five fewer than Sunday. There are 170 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one more than Sunday.

There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 675 total (7% availability) and 334 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,106 (8% availability).

10/11/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 44 (7%) 19 (5%) 9 (11%) 6 (7%) 3 (5%) 1 (10%) 3 (6%) 3 (12%) Adult non-ICU beds available 334 (8%) 95 (5%) 17 (3%) 60 (10%) 44 (10%) 9 (18%) 69 (17%) 40 (35%)

St. Charles Bend reported 67 COVID-19 patients as of early Monday, 12 of whom were in the ICU, with eight on ventilators. All of the 12 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 55 of the 67 total patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Monday that 6,360 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sunday. Of this total, 2,218 were administered on Sunday: 398 were initial doses, 302 were second doses and 1,506 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 4,412 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sunday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,849 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,113,386 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,922,372 doses of Moderna and 220,670 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Monday, 2,771,530 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,554,094 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Monday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (8), Benton (86), Clackamas (212), Clatsop (15), Columbia (57), Coos (43), Crook (10), Curry (13), Deschutes (275), Douglas (62), Gilliam (2), Grant (4), Harney (8), Hood River (30), Jackson (126), Jefferson (50), Josephine (69), Klamath (58), Lake (6), Lane (259), Lincoln (26), Linn (181), Malheur (35), Marion (277), Morrow (13), Multnomah (374), Polk (37), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (94), Union (26), Wallowa (7), Wasco (12), Washington (322), Wheeler (11) and Yamhill (73).

Oregon reported 1,324 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday. 8, 840 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday and 731 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday.

Oregon’s 3,983rd COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 16 and at his residence; date of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,984th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 7 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,985th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive on May 19 and died on June 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,986th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 5 and died on Sept. 11 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,987th COVID-19 related death is an 86-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 8 at Boise VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,988th COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Douglas County who died on Sept. 27 at his residence. Date of positive test and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,989th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Oct. 7 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,990th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Oct. 8 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,991st COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 20 and died on Sept. 28 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,992nd COVID-19 related death is a 95-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 8 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,993rd COVID-19 related death is a 62-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 25 and died on Oct. 7 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,994th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 6 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,995th COVID-19 related death is a 38-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,996th COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 24 and died on Oct. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 3,997th COVID-19 related death is a 48-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on July 13 and died on Oct. 4 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,998th COVID-19 related death is a 53-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 7 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 3,999th COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 10 and died on Oct. 8 at Samaritan Pacific Communities Hospital. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,000th COVID-19 related death is a 90-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 5 and died on Oct. 8 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,001st COVID-19 related death is an 83-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 13 and died on Aug. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,002nd COVID-19 related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 6 and died on Aug. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

