Oregon reports record 82 more COVID-19 related deaths amid data reconciliation effort

Coronavirus

Hospitalizations, ICU patients continue to decline; Crook County reports record 63 cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are a record 82 newly reported COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, due to recent data reconciliation, raising the state’s death toll to 4,084, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.

OHA also reported 1,413 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, bringing the state total to 345,344.

Note: Tuesday’s total marks the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon reported in a single day. This is in part due to a death data reconciliation, OHA reported.

Death is a lagging indicator and generally follows a surge in cases, OHA said. In addition, there is often a lag in reporting as OHA epidemiologists review death certificates. OHA said it expects that reported deaths may continue to be high even as daily case counts decrease. This is due to the time lag between when a person tests positive for a case of COVID-19 and when they die with COVID-19.

"The best way to reduce COVID-19 related deaths is by getting vaccinated. Safe, free and highly effective vaccines are widely available throughout Oregon," OHA said

Third doses and booster doses are also recommended for those who are eligible. Getting vaccinated is helping to bring the surge due to the Delta variant under control and can also reduce the likelihood of other variants emerging, the agency said

Health Care Workforce dashboard monthly data refresh now available

For October’s data refresh, the Health Care Workforce (HCW) dashboard now includes data up to Oct. 4. The health care workforce population for each Oregon county has also been added. As expected, vaccination rates continue to climb across all license boards and types, for an overall vaccination rate of 82%.

Note: The Health Care Workforce dashboard does not represent the HCW population that needs to be vaccinated under the mandate announced on Aug. 10. Whether a health care worker falls under the mandate for vaccination can vary among license boards and types based on various circumstances or factors. OHA does not have specific data on the proportion of health care workers subject to the mandate.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 585, which is 59 fewer than Monday. There are 149 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than Monday.

There are 56 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (8% availability) and 298 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,117 (7% availability).

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

10/12/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 56 (8%) 23 (6%) 4 (5%) 7 (8%) 5 (8%) 3 (30%) 10 (19%) 4 (15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 298 (7%) 59 (3%) 16 (3%) 64 (10%) 41 (10%) 5 (10%) 75 (18%) 38 (32%)

St. Charles Bend reported 61 COVID-19 patients early Tuesday, 10 of whom were in the ICU, with seven on ventilators. Nine of the 10 ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 48 of the 61 patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

On Tuesday, OHA reported 10,629 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday.

Of that total, 5,808 were administered on Monday. There were 970 initial doses, 1,044 second doses and 3,771 third doses and booster doses. The remaining 5,808 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,352 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,121,602 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,923,609 doses of Moderna and 221,073 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Tuesday, 2,773,754 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,556,839 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Tuesday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (34), Clackamas (83), Clatsop (4), Columbia (14), Coos (34), Crook (63) -- Crook County's second record daily case count in four days, Curry (3), Deschutes (92), Douglas (39), Gilliam (2), Grant (17), Harney (21), Hood River (9), Jackson (63), Jefferson (13), Josephine (24), Klamath (84), Lake (14), Lane (119), Lincoln (8), Linn (48), Malheur (45), Marion (112), Morrow (10), Multnomah (118), Polk (64), Sherman (2), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (96), Union (8), Wallowa (5), Wasco (28), Washington (83) and Yamhill (51).

More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.

Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations

To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit OHA's webpage (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information