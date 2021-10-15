Oregon reports 20 more COVID-19 deaths, including 1 from Deschutes County; 1,218 new cases

PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- There are 20 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,161, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

OHA also reported 1,218 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Friday, bringing the state total to 348,766.

Newest COVID-19 modeling report projects decrease in daily cases and hospitalizations

OHA released Friday its latest COVID-19 forecast showing a continued decline in daily cases and hospitalizations through mid-October.

According to the report, the effective reproduction rate — the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates — was estimated at 0.91 on Sept. 29, which is lower than last week’s projection.

At that level of transmission, the report estimates 300 cases per 100,000 people, or an average of 895 daily cases for the two-week period between Oct. 20 and Nov. 2. and 54 hospitalizations per day by Nov. 2.

The report also estimated the potential impact from the projected spread of the disease based on the average level of transmission from Sept. 23 through 29, which closely tracks the reported data during that week.

At that rate of transmission, new daily cases and hospitalizations are expected to decline more steeply, with an estimated average of 245 cases per 100,000 people, projecting an average of 740 new cases and 43 hospitalizations through Nov. 2.

The report also indicated that hospitals across the state are seeing declines in COVID-19 hospitalizations and declining COVID-19 intensive care admissions.

Vaccinations remain the most effective shield against COVID-19, OHA said, adding that Oregonians should wear masks when in indoor public spaces and when outdoors among crowds.

OHA enhances its monoclonal antibody therapy (mAb) webpage

COVID-19 cases can result in serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths. Monoclonal antibody (mAb) therapies can help prevent severe illness, save lives and reduce the burden on our hospitals and health systems.

This therapy is available through shots or IV infusion, making it easier for providers to give and patients to get. The therapies can be used as treatment for confirmed positive patients and as prevention after a COVID-19 exposure.

This page has been further enhanced to update the weekly federal allocation table and provider requests as well as the providers that have been allocated mAb product weekly, since allocation decisions were transferred to the state.

Both will now be updated weekly.

Due to limitations in supply, OHA is working to equitably distribute the federal allocation.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 563, which is 12 fewer than Thursday. There are 136 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than Thursday.

There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 684 total (8% availability) and 304 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,082 (7% availability).

10/15/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available) Statewide Region 1 Region 2 Region 3 Region 5 Region 6 Region 7 Region 9 Adult ICU beds available 55 (8%) 21 (6%) 4 (5%) 10 (11%) 12 (20%) 1 (10%) 3 (6%) 4 (15%) Adult non-ICU beds available 304 (7%) 57 (3%) 12 (2%) 72 (13%) 52 (12%) 7 (16%) 56 (14%) 48 (40%)

St. Charles Bend reported 63 COVID-19 patients early Friday, nine of whom were in the ICU, all on ventilators. Eight of the nine ICU patients were not fully vaccinated and 50 of the 63 patients were not fully vaccinated, the hospital reported.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.

Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.

If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.

More information about hospital capacity can be found here.

Vaccinations in Oregon

OHA reported Friday that 14,138 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday. Of this total, 5,841 were administered on Thursday: 1,086 were initial doses, 1,049 were second doses and 3,666 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 8,297 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday.

The seven-day running average is now 10,193 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 3,156,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,927,927 doses of Moderna and 222,453 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of Friday, 2,781,985 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,566,802 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated Friday.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (6), Benton (18), Clackamas (65), Clatsop (6), Columbia (17), Coos (29), Crook (45), Curry (2), Deschutes (88), Douglas (44), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (56), Jefferson (17), Josephine (23), Klamath (80), Lake (7), Lane (87), Lincoln (16), Linn (93), Malheur (32), Marion (125), Morrow (8), Multnomah (148), Polk (16), Sherman (1), Tillamook (5), Umatilla (28), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (88) and Yamhill (26).

Oregon’s 4,142nd COVID-19 related death is a 64-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 13 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,143rd COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Oct. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,144th COVID-19 related death is a 58-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 23 and died on Sept. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,145th COVID-19 related death is an 87-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on Sept. 29 and died on Oct. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,146th COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old woman from Clatsop County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 8. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,147th COVID-19 related death is an 85-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Oct. 14 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,148th COVID-19 related death is a 46-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Oct. 6 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,149th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 16 and died on Oct. 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,150th COVID-19 related death is a 50-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sept. 25 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,151st COVID-19 related death is a 69-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Sept. 13 and died on Oct. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,152nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Sept. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,153rd COVID-19 related death is a 65-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive on Oct. 3 and died on Oct. 13 at Providence Newberg Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions

Oregon’s 4,154th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 9 and died on Sept. 20 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,155th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,156th COVID-19 related death is a 71-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Sept. 25 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,157th COVID-19 related death is a 61-year-old woman from Umatilla County who tested positive on July 26 and died on Sept. 23 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,158th COVID-19 related death is a 76-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive on Sept. 19 and died on Oct. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 4,159th COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 13 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,160th COVID-19 related death is a 67-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 28 and died on Oct. 14 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

Oregon’s 4,161st COVID-19 related death is a 47-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 8 and died on Aug. 8 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.

