Mtn. View HS students walk out to protest vaccine mandate; 15 Bend-La Pine staff on unpaid leave
(Update: Adding video, comments from Mtn. View protesters; Bend-La Pine stats)
Redmond schools say all employees are vaccinated or get exception; Crook County schools lose 6 staff
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Passing drivers honked their horns as students chanted “no more mandate!” along 27th Street in front of Mountain View High School during a walkout and rally Monday morning.
Andrew Imhoff, a ninth-grader who plays football for Mountain View, said he disagrees with the statewide vaccine mandate for school employees that had a deadline that arrived Monday.
“We don’t believe in the vaccine mandates. It’s not right to force it upon other people. I mean, it should be a choice,” Andrew said.
Students, staff and parents, including Andrew's father, Rob Imhoff, said it's not the vaccine itself they're against.
“Everybody should have the choice. I’m not anti vaccine, I am pro the ability to choose what you want to do for it,” Rob Imhoff said.
Mountain View’s freshman football coach, Mark Schulz, is unvaccinated and will no longer be working for the school after 25 years.
“My freshman football coach got fired because of this, so I feel like I should come out here and support what he chose and how he did what he did,” Andrew said.
Rob shared a similar sentiment.
“Schulz is just one of a lot of really good coaches, and a lot of really good teachers, and a lot of really good doctors and a lot of really good nurses -- the list goes on,” Rob said.
Yolanda Webb has been working with the Bend-La Pine Schools for 17 years and is currently at Lava Ridge Elementary.
She said she will not comply with the mandate.
“Wear the mask, test weekly … no, enough is enough! Kate Brown's got to go,” Webb said with emotion. “This mandate is unlawful -- it’s illegal -- so we’re done.”
Webb fears a similar mandate could be used in the future for children.
“I’m standing with these kids -- they’re after them next,” Webb said. “They’re going to be mandating something for them that they don’t want to do.”
Late Monday, Bend-La Pine Schools reported that 91% of its 2,028 employees are now vaccinated, 8.4% got a religious exception, 0.6% received medical exception and 15 individuals, or fewer than 1%, are on unpaid leave.
"Because an overwhelming number of staff members complied with the regulation, Bend-La Pine Schools anticipates little impact on day-to-day operations," the district said.
The Redmond School District reported out of its 940 employees, 83% are fully vaccinated and 17% were granted exceptions, with no staff members out of compliance.
The Crook County School District reported out of its 512 staff members, 70% are fully vaccinated, 25% approved for exemptions, 5% in the process of submitting documentation, and six employees no longer working for the district.
The Jefferson County School District said 77.26% of its 453 total employees, are fully vaccinated, 19.86% have submitted exception forms and one person will not be continuing with the district
Rob Imhoff believes someone shouldn’t be losing their job for something like this.
“You’re connecting a mandate to a job. My ability to provide for my family,” Rob said. “There's a problem with that. I don’t care what side you’re on, you should stand up for this.”
Comments
58 Comments
Kids got a free day
Someone should have asked Rob Imhoff whether his kid even attends MVHS. Hint: he does not.
Am told by Noah that his kids don’t go there but they do play football for Mtn. View.
Which would mean that the kids are homeschooled and live in the boundary for MVHS, I would think.
Or they attend a high school in the district that does not offer this sport.
Does it matter? He’s probably a tax payer
As a homeowner I applaud them for what they are doing. This is no longer and has been no longer about health care and protecting anyone. It’s all about money, power and control. If the Democrats will allow 1.5m plus illegal aliens to roam the country freely without being tested or vaccinated…. What more needs to be said?
What does home ownership have to do with this?
Property Taxes are what pay for the schools.
The local schools are no longer public… There federal now.. all the federal trannical overreach…control now… And public tax payers do not control it now. Liberalism at it’s finest!
wow! Lol! the term “Liberalism” has absolutely NOTHING to do with your statement! Ha! Nice try trying to appear intelligent! FAIL! Wow!
Everyone pays property taxes. Rent? You are paying property taxes. Shop? You are paying property taxes.
Thank you. Someone who understands what property taxes are supposed for.
Taxes Paid!
So all those kids protesting vaccines must’ve flunked biology and/or health.
No they aced history and they realized that this should be a personal choice (like the OHA ads say) and no one should be forced into getting a medical treatment they don’t want.
It truly is personal choice. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out to the unemployment line!!!!
If they’d aced history, they’d know that SCOTUS already ruled against them.
Starting a sentence with a conjunction nice!!
Careful, you’re using 4 syllable words
Sarge- I think you failed reading class. Go read the article again. They were not protesting vaccines. They were protesting the illegal mandates, mandates in which people are losing their job. If you feel differently why don’t you go have a protest?
Two sides of the same coin. Nice try.
Johnclinton-
Your point is irrelevant. The controlled demolition happening before us is wrong! Good for Rob and others like him to stand up!
Those 75-80% ESD employees, that are up to date on their vaccinations, should be commended.
Nice productive members of society.
As you applaud them you are also applauding their forfeiture of their right of “My Body, My Choice” which the liberals always scream when it comes to abortion. No double standards, no one-way streets. “My body, My Choice” works for all medical decisions. Liberals will scream bloody murder (pun intended) so they can kill via abortion a living being. No personal attack here Barney but I expect you’ll censor this because you don’t like it.
I will never get how anyone compares the abortion debate (when life begins) to the one over a vaccine that greatly reduces the impact of a contagious virus. Some people will say anything to convince no one of anything.
It’s rather simple really. They are both medical procedures to your own body which you should have control over. Libs will argue that you have the right to kill your own child within your body yet you do not have the right to not take a forced vaccine. If you cannot see any tie than that is your own personal bias getting in the way.
I’ve talked way too much here with people with closed minds who just want to waste my time arguing.
As a graduate from MVHS I can honestly say that I am proud of the students there now. Standing up for what you think is right, even in the face of adversity, is difficult. Schulz was a staple while I was in school and it wouldn’t be the same without him.
Get the shot, keep your job.
No thanks, bobby.
A true coach would either get vaccinated or resign; not seeing a lot of true role modeling from Mountain View…
Good for those students ! Sad when the kids have to be the role models for the “adults” …
Sure…like when the kids protested and walked out over gun violence?
When was the language changed from “exemption” to “exception”? Constitutionally, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof”.
OHA has done that on their required form to request a religious exception. Other forms not accepted ( from st Charles anyways)
the low IQ are out in force! Thanks to their LOW Leader! Donny Dump! Ha Ha!
He won’t take a tiny little shot to keep his job. What a baby , bye bye
Take it some on here have driven by and laughed at the ones who lost there job. Lack of 🧭 ion for others seems to be on the rise across this once great land.
nobody LOST their job! The CHOSE not to keep it!
Your right we did choose to lose our jobs. Everywhere is short staffed and this makes it that much worse you don’t get to complain about it now you support the shortage. Remember that.
naw, plenty of people waiting in line for your old job!No worries!
Really?! Where are these lines?
True.
It has nothing to do with getting vaccinated but has everything to do with Big Socialist Government telling you to do it or else. This is not the American way.
The 2 are of course inextricably linked. Government for many years has “told you what to do” in many ways, every day, for the safety of you and others.
for the safety of others….what seat belt laws, the 26k gun laws, the unvaxed crossing the border everyday, the basic speed limit, no smoking on planes, alcoholic beverages for pregnant women, smoking is harmful to your health…..government’s over reaching on this and as fauci has stated, don’t fail to capitalize on a good pandemic.
close the border and require all illegals get vaccinated.
unless that’s done – this is all just complete BS.
so obvious what’s happening.
biden inviting and welcoming these illegals – 10% infection rate, yet he gripes about americans.
such a sad time for our country.
https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/public-global-health/575123-fauci-immigrants-absolutely-not-driving-coronavirus
Yeah I know, you don’t believe anything he says….
I could hear Barney’s 👀rolling as he typed that. Was there former employees lined up in prineville by the hospital? You know they won’t require the 👽 s to get vaccinated they’ll need their votes in 55 weeks for the midterms
Who in their right mind would believe anything that Fauci has said?
I read the link you posted and nothing scientific about what fauci as stated, where’s the research?
I spend too much time here being drawn into no-win discussions with people with closed minds.
So you honestly would argue that illegals can come across the border and not be mandated to take the vax yet an American citizen on the front lines of the pandemic for over a year now has to have it is correct?
Useless. Talking to most of you is useless. Do go on, I’m bowing out. I’ll enforce the Terms of Service as best I can, until and unless it’s deemed a complete waste of time and then you can go make your rhetorical speeches to someone who cares.
Haven’t all these schools had vaccination requirements long before COVID? I had to show proof to go to college.
Not for adult staff. That has never been done.
No rocket science here, individual human rights are being mandated by a few and that’s control, no matter how you shake this dog.