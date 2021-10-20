Crook County seeing record daily COVID-19 case counts, has among state’s highest rates

Crook County's COVID-19 per capita rate is worst in state, by one measure

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- While Oregon is seeing COVID-19 case numbers slowly decline in recent weeks, Crook County has hit a record several times in recent days.

The Oregon Health Authority's latest weekly county community transmission report shows Crook County's latest positive test rate of 19.6% is highest in Central Oregon and nearly three times the statewide figure. The county has set a record in daily cases three times in recent weeks and have been in double-digit figures for some time.

There are many ways to measure and interpret the data -- for example, the Mayo Clinic does a rolling 7-day average for its interactive map of Oregon, which shows Crook County averaging 22 cases per day -- but due to its relatively small population, that's 102 cases per 100,000 people, currently highest in the state, followed by Wheeler and Harney counties.

